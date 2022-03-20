The Top Dentists of 2022

Our new list of the best dentists in the region.

Your smile is serious business. And we’ve learned a lot about the power of smiles from two years of hiding them behind masks. That’s why now may be the perfect time to pay more attention to yours. This month, we unveil our all-new Top Dentists list — a compilation of the best dentists in the region, whether you’re looking for a cosmetic dentist, an endodontist, a pediatric dentist or a general practice. Sort by name, town, or specialty to find the dentist you need — and then smile, because yours is in good hands.

About the List

This list of top dentists is excerpted from the 2022 topDentists™ list, a database that includes listings for more than 600 dentists and specialists in the Greater Philadelphia Metropolitan Area. The Philadelphia list is based on thousands of detailed evaluations of dentists and professionals by their peers. The complete database is available at usatopdentists.com. For more information, call 706-364-0853; write P.O. Box 970, Augusta, GA 30903; email info@usatopdentists.com; or visit usatopdentists.com. Disclaimer: topDentists has used its best efforts in assembling material for this list but does not warrant that the information contained herein is complete or accurate and does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any liability to any person for any loss or damage caused by errors or omissions herein, whether such errors or omissions result from negligence, accident, or any other cause. Copyright 2012-2022 by topDentists, LLC, Augusta, GA. All rights reserved. This list, or parts thereof, must not be reproduced in any form without permission. No commercial use of the information in this list may be made without permission of topDentists, LLC. No fees may be charged, directly or indirectly, for the use of the information in this list without permission.