It’s Your Last Chance to Nominate a Philly-Area Health Hero

The nomination period for this year’s Health Hero Challenge ends July 1st at midnight.

It’s the final countdown: Nominate your favorite local health hero before 11:59 p.m. tomorrow, July 1st!

This year’s Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge presented by Independence Blue Cross is definitely a special one. Not only is the program celebrating its 10th anniversary, but this past year has reminded us all just how essential it is to celebrate, honor, and thank those working to improve health and wellness for all.

As a reminder, the Health Hero Challenge seeks to find those making a positive impact in their local health communities — a non-profit leader, medical worker, teacher, or entrepreneur. Once the nomination period ends on Thursday, we’ll narrow it down to 10 semi-finalists, and you’ll be able to cast your vote for the winner and runners-up from there! The winner will receive a $15,000 donation to their charity of choice, and two runners-up will each win a $2,500 donation for their selected charities, too.

If you or someone you know seems deserving of our 2021 Be Well Philly Health Hero award, nominate them before it’s too late. Submissions end at midnight tomorrow!