All You Zombies: Here’s Your Halloween Party Rundown.

Music Video Book Club: October Edition @ PhilaMOCA | Wednesday, October 25

“Join host Chris Cummins (Den of Geek, Sci-Fi Explosion) and his panel of comedians and music experts as they break down Halloween-centric videos.” I went to the September edition and had a great time.

Serious Rap Sh*t: Movie Night @ Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse | Thursday, October 26

The hip-hop podcast Serious Rap Sh*t, (hosted by John Morrison and Josh Indi Leidy) screens the 1995 horror anthology film Tales From The Hood, then records an episode about it. DJ Aura provides the music.

Monsters Ball Masquerade @ Bellevue | Friday, October 27

Dress in your “finest cocktail attire and masquerade mask” for an upscale fancy party to raise money for the Academy of Music.

AfroFuturist Affair Costume Ball @ Philadelphia Museum of Art | Friday, October 27

This celebration of AfroFuturist and Black speculative arts was dreamt up Philly arts org Black Quantum Futurism (Camae Ayewa and Rasheedah Phillips). Dress in your best sci-fi/AfroFuturist fashion. Includes movies, music (by King Britt, Moor Mother and more), bodypainting, mask making, and lots of other good stuff.

Never Seen It: Halloween Edition @ Good Good Theatre Comedy | Friday, October 27

“Kyle Ayers has comedians rewrite the climactic scene to very famous movies they have never seen before. He then casts them and acts them out live on stage.” This edition: Kyle Ayers does The Exorcist, Doogie Horner does Saw V, Craitlin Freeney does The Blair Witch Project and Matthew Schmid does The Final Destination.

A Mud Island Halloween @ Fort Mifflin | Friday, October 27

A family Halloween event at the old Revolutionary War fort. “Get your fortune told by an experienced occultist, spend some time watching old horror movies in our Casemate Cinema, summon the spirits with the Ouija board, go on a ghost tour or a paranormal investigation with our experienced guides or just explore the Fort by yourself.”

Mischief at the Mütter @ Mütter Museum | Friday, October 27

Drink an dance among the jars of grossness. Maybe fall in love and it’ll be like “remember when we made out next to the tumor jars?”

Halloqweens @ Fringe Arts | Saturday, October 28

DJ Dame Luz and Cutn Paste present this party stacked with entertainment including music (rapper UNIIQU3), burlesque (Raspberry Royale Troupe, Lucifer Rising, The Deva Arazel and Lilith Von Terror), drag (Icon Ebony Fierce, Ann Artist, Pretty Girl, Ali Beau) and more. Hosted by Harry Paris, XXXtian Beauty, Adonis BC, Popular Online and LOR BIH.

Monster Mash Ball @ Spirit of Philadelphia | Saturday, October 28

WMMR’s Jacky Bam Bam hosts a floating costume party featuring a buffet, DJ and more.

Parkour Halloween Costume Party @ Pinnacle Parkour Philadelphia | Saturday, October 28

This might be the most Instagrammable event of the weekend: “Come show off your epic Halloween costume while doing some super epic parkour.”

Attack Of Gogozilla @ The Trestle Inn | Saturday, October 28

Halloween dance party featuring DJs Lil Dave and Billa, drink specials, costume contest and King Kong vs. Godzilla.

Hackoween @ Good Good Comedy Theatre | Saturday, October 28

Thirty (!) Philly comics rip off the acts of the greatest comedians in history. Hosted by Charles Blyzniuk & Alex Grubard.

Ha-Ha Halloween @ Helium | Sunday, October 29

Standup and sketch by Philly comics Chip Chantry, John Kensil, Jimmy Viola, Joe Moore, Gregg Gethard, Dave Terruso and more.

Henri David Presents: Halloween The Ball @ Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown Hotel | Tuesday, October 31

As always, the costume party to beat in Philadelphia, hosted by Henri David, aka Mr. Halloween.

See Also:

This isn’t even counting all a the music stuff. I’ll get to that later in the week.