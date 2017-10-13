33 Things To Do this Weekend

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

Wyclef Jean @ Stratus Lounge

The Old City club celebrates its fifth anniversary with performances by DJ Menace Cartel and hip-hop superstar Wyclef Jean.

Vimpir-Cuadecuc @ Lightbox Film Center

Pere Portabella’s 1971 film about vampires as a political metaphor, “filmed on the set of Jess Franco’s 1970 cult film Count Dracula starring Christopher Lee.” Also screening is John Smith’s short film The Black Tower (1987).

Long Day’s Journey into Night @ Sedgwick Theater

Eugene O’Neill’s classic autobiographical play, presented by Quintessence Theatre Group. Stars E. Ashley Izard, Paul Hebron, Josh Carpenter, James Davis, Cassandra Nary and more. Directed by Alexander Burns. Through October 22.

Made in Philadelphia Fall Market @ Dilworth Park

Not a lot of details here, but I guess it’s a place to buy things made in Philadelphia.

Enrique Iglesias/Pitbull @ Wells Fargo Center

Two of Miami’s biggest stars, touring together. Enrique Iglesias is the King of Latin Pop with 25 Spanish language number one songs, and a bunch of hits in English, too. In addition to making memorable music, Pitbull’s a DJ/rapper/hero who hired a private plane to rescue cancer victims from Puerto Rico after the hurricane.

Declassified Memory Fragment @ FringeArts

Baker & Tarpaga Dance Project present “a work of dance, live concert, and theater created as an open letter to life in countries — specifically Kenya, Ivory Coast, Zimbabwe — where everyday life is subjected to restrictions and cultural expectations of secrecy and privacy, even within the family.” Through October 14.

Free Speech Film Screening and Sanctuary Poets @ Marconi Plaza

The provocative Monument Lab continues with this poetry performance and screening of two documentaries — Đất Nước: on the Entanglements of Life and Death and Like We Don’t Exist — following by a discussion by the filmmakers.

Eilen Jewell @ World Cafe Live

The Boise-born singer/songwriter sets her supple, semi-smoky voice free on a number of genres. This song is surf-rock, country and blues all at once:

<a href="http://eilenjewell.bandcamp.com/album/down-hearted-blues">Down Hearted Blues by Eilen Jewell</a>

Musiq Soulchild/Vivian Green/Bilal @ Electric Factory

A stellar night of battle-tested Philly soul from three of the most enticing, luxurious voices in soul music.

Friday the 13th Tire Fire @ Tattooed Mom

The Tire Fire poetry and prose reading series presents Kristen Iskandrian, Tommy Pico, Sarah Rose Etter and Christopher Gonzales. Benefits a charity helping with disaster relief in Puerto Rico.

One Year Anniversary Sample @ Good Good Comedy Theatre

The beloved Chinatown comedy theater celebrates one year of existence with a 90-minute sampler of its regular shows including Weeding Out The Stoned, Make Up Or Break Up and Dungeon Palz. While you’re there, why not stick around for Eat Your Beats, featuring Inky reporter Samantha Melamed?

Rod Man @ Helium

Standup by the season eight winner of Last Comic Standing. Through Saturday.

On Your Marc with Double Dare’s Marc Summers @ Trocadero

A screening of a new documentary about Double Dare/Food Network host Marc Summers, followed by fun physical challenges.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

The Courtneys @ Kung Fu Necktie

Catchy, feel-great indie rock from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Courtneys are the only non-New Zealand signed to the long-running Flying Nun label.

KidDEAD @ Kung Fu Necktie

Intense independent rapper from Nashville.

Manayunk Harvest Fest @ Pretzel Park

Food, pumpkin carving, “a scarecrow contest” (sounds terrifying, and I’m not even a crow), and live music No Good Sister, Kenn Kweder, Ben Arnold, Post War Dream, Hurricane Hoss, Cliff Hillis and RFA.

Weaves @ Boot & Saddle

Alluring indie rock from Toronto.

Boris Without Beatrice @ Lightbox Film Center

Québécois filmmaker Denis Côté’s latest film is “a sharply observed character study, an unsparing portrait of the moneyed classes, and an audaciously dark fable.”

The Underachievers @ The Foundry

Brooklyn psychedelic hip-hop duo (AKTHESAVIOR and Issa Gold) from the same scene as the Flatbush Zombies. This video’s NSFW and trippy:

Ministry/Death Grips @ Electric Factory

Al Jourgensen’s metal/industrial band Ministry is currently crowd-funding its next record, AmeriKKKant, due next year. The distinctly newer school Death Grips does hard, industrial rap. They released Steroids (Crouching Tiger Hidden Gabber Megamix) earlier this year.

RiverCity Festival @ Penn Treaty Park

This Fishtown festival boasts food, family fun and live music by Swift Technique, Candy Volcano, Creem Circus and more.

Sharon Katz & The Peace Train @ World Cafe Live

Uplifting, multi-disciplinary music by the veteran South African artist.

Philadelphia Alternative Taxidermy Contest @ Ruba Club

Rearrangers of the dead compete for prizes in the earthly realm in this contest presented by The Strange and Unusual Oddities Parlor and hosted by Kristie Pagliaro Matt of Cloven Hoof Taxidermy. Judges include Beth Beverly, Adam Wallacavage, Nicole Angemi and Ryan Ashley Malarkey.

The Deli Philly’s Ninth Anniversary Bash @ PhilaMOCA

Local music site The Deli throws a party, with music by The Retinas, Them Jones and so totally.

<a href="http://theretinas.bandcamp.com/album/chaba-ep">chaba EP by The Retinas</a>

Sonic Screemers @ Tusk

Philly rock band Sonic Screemers celebrates the release of their first album with a free show at that place above Woolly Mammoth on South Street. KeN and The Justines are also playing.

The Quiet Circus @ Washington Avenue Green

An early morning dance event down by the river. It sounds a little like a doomsday cult, right? “The Quiet Circus is a weekly performance residency created by Headlong that takes place at the Washington Avenue Pier, a complex and riveting site in South Philadelphia along the Delaware River. Performances have been accumulating here for over a year, and we are now in the midst of our final, blossoming phase.”

Arnetta Johnson @ Painted Bride Art Center

An evening of jazz also featuring Joshua Sims and Hannibal Lokumbe, presented by J. Michael Harrison of WRTI’s The Bridge.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15

Chelsea Wolfe @ TLA

This singer-songwriter from Sacramento makes doomy “gothic folk” you might have heard on Game of Thrones or How to Get Away with Murder. The louder Chelsea Wolfe gets, the better. Her voice is a thing to behold.

Smuggling Ukraine Westward @ Brickbat Books

A reading by the author/poet Andriy Lyubka.

Snap Judgment LIVE @ Temple Performing Arts Center

The live version of Glynn Washington’s beloved storytelling radio show/podcast series, heard locally on WHYY.

Celebrating The Black Family @ The Collective Mic Art Gallery & Arts Café

Black Love Philly celebrates its one-year anniversary.

Bug Crawl @ Glen Foerd on the Delaware

Sometimes bug fly, jump and skitter. Bug weird. The Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion launches its new app/game Agents of Discovery with a kid-friendly event.

Adi Newton @ PhilaMOCA

An evening of interesting and experimental music featuring Adi Newton (of Clock DVA, TAGC) and Void Vision. I suspect those who know about this scene will know about Adi Newton.