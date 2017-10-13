Check Out These Halloween Movies on the Big Screen at Schmidt’s Commons

Through October 31st, Schmidt’s Commons is showing Halloween movies on their screen at the Piazza to help get Philly in the holiday spirit. Admission is of course free, so just don’t forget to bring a beach chair and your own bag of popcorn!

While the weather hasn’t exactly cooled to its brisk fall depths yet (hopefully soon … please!), it should be prime for outdoor scary movie watchin’ for the first few screenings in the event series, at least. Not all of the flicks are hair-raising or gory, either. There are a few for the kiddies, as well as a personal favorite of mine.

Still crazy to think that people now watch movies (and live!) in the same spot where my grandfather used to pick up discounted cases of beer back in the ’60s. What a time to be alive. Here’s the list:

