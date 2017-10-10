Music: 11 Shows to See in the Next 7 Days

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue @ The Fillmore | Wednesday, October 11

The in-demand jazz artist — who also sings and plays the trumpet — released his first record for the legendary Blue Note, Parking Lot Symphony, label in April.

Andrew W.K. @ TLA | Wednesday, October 11

Enthusiastic party advocate Andrew W.K. says he will release his first album in nine years in March of next year. So get ready, I guess. More importantly, he owns a guitar shaped like a taco. And, like, is that him or a wax statue?…

Today, I’m unveiling my brand new custom TACO GUITAR, a creation 4 years in the making, showing itself for the first time today, on #NationalTacoDay. Massive party thanks to @ESPguitars for making my reality into a dream. A post shared by Andrew W.K. (@andrewwk) on Oct 4, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

Girlpool @ Underground Arts | Thursday, October 12

With The Dove & The Wolf and Queen of Jeans on the undercard, this bill represents some of the best indie rock this city has to offer. Okay, Girlpool doesn’t live here anymore, but we can pretend. Because this song is [I don’t know how to insert a fire emoji].

LVL UP @ Boot & Saddle | Thursday, October 12

Lush, lo-fi rock from upstate New York. They released Return to Love on Sub Pop last year and it’s lovely.

Katy Perry @ Wells Fargo Center | Thursday, October 12

This song is dumb. The video is NSFW and deeply unpleasant. I didn’t make it through the whole thing. Know what, don’t watch it.

Against Me! @ Union Transfer | Thursday, October 12

This Florida rock/punk band’s most recent record, Shape Shift with Me, is more than a year old but they’ve stayed in the headlines, with frontwoman Laura Jane Grace winning awards, covering The Mountain Goats and (with all of Against Me!) Tom Petty and getting her memoir released in paperback.

Madeintyo @ TLA | Thursday, October 12

I don’t know much about Georgia-born/Japan-raised/L.A.-based rapper Madeintyo (pronounced “Made in Tokyo,” in defiance of how it’s spelled), but I know he has no tolerance for mosh pit escapees.

Musiq Soulchild/Vivian Green/Bilal @ Electric Factory | Friday, October 13

A stellar night of battle-tested Philly soul from three of the most enticing, luxurious voices in the game. We used to call it neo-soul, but that seems weird now.

Weaves @ Boot & Saddle | Saturday, October 14

Alluring indie rock from Toronto.

Max Weinberg @ World Cafe Live | Tuesday, October 17

The Conan/Springsteen drummer brings his 200-song “Jukebox” concept to Philly. “A truly interactive experience, Weinberg invites the audience to create in real time the set list he and his crack four piece group will play that night.”