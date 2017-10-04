16 Things to Do in Books, Comedy, Theater, Movies and More

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari @ The Mütter Museum | Wednesday, October 4

Watch the silent horror film The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari — about a very scary cabinet — while Not-So-Silent Cinema plays a live score. (P.S. Next Tuesday, the Mütter hosts a discussion entitled Bugs & People: When Epidemics Change History.)

Yedoye Travis @ Good Good Comedy Theatre | Wednesday, October 4

You might’ve seen this NYC standup comedian on Colbert, Search Party and/or Coming to the Stage on Hulu.

2.5 Minute Ride @ Theatre Horizon | Oct. 6-29

Elaina Di Monaco directs a play by Tony-Winner Lisa Kron about two very different family trips.

The Secret Cinema Afterschool Special @ Maas Building | Friday, October 6

Beep. Secret Cinema presents “rare short films made for school projectors and television” about “school life and moral guidance in the ’70s and ’80s.” Beep. Includes Insight: The Party (1971), Junior High School (1977) and Revenge of the Nerd (1983). Beep. Note, that’s “Nerd” singular. Different movie. Beep.

Cameron Esposito & Rhea Butcher @ The Trocadero | Friday, October 6

Look, I’m not about to go making a Funniest Couples In Comedy list, but if I did, these two would be at the top. They were funny together on the late, lamented Take My Wife (on the late, lamented SeeSo), and they’re funny apart, as standup comics. Butcher’s kinda blunt and deadpan. Esposito’s animated and excited. So you’ll laugh for different reasons, which is cool.

Roxtoberfest @ Roxborough | Saturday, October 7

A neighborhood Oktoberfest featuring food, a polka stage and performances by Ben Arnold & Band, Polkadelphia, Ralph Salerno, Kicking Down Doors, Joe D’Urso & Stone Caravan and Scott Bricklin & Steve Butler.

Stranger Things Dance Party @ Kung Fu Necktie | Saturday, October 7

This “Upside Down Dance Party” pays tribute to Barb on its fliers and promises and evening of goth, synthwave and techno spun by DJs Shearn and Wassup Gina.

Paperbacks from Hell with Grady Hendrix | Saturday, October 7

Grady Hendrix offers a tour into the world of insane horror novels from the ’70s and ’80s. Hendrix is the author of the new book Paperbacks from Hell about the “brief 24-year period [when] bookstores, drugstores, and supermarket spinner racks were awash in books about horny Bigfoots, Nazi leprechauns, killer maggots, and rabbis blasting KGB demons with super-shofars.”

Spliced Launch Party @ Free Library | Saturday, October 7

Author Jon McGoran celebrates the release of his new YA novel, Spliced.



Chamber Orchestra with Barney Frank @ Kimmel Center | Sunday, October 8

The Philadelphia Chamber Orchestra will perform a program that includes Gunther Schuller’s 1962 composition “Journey into Jazz,” accompanied by narration from Barney Frank, former member of the U.S. House of Representatives. There are also performances Friday, October 6 at Lang Concert Hall, Swarthmore College and Saturday, October 7, Roberts Hall, Haverford College.

Repair Fair @ Circle of Hope | Sunday, October 8

Bring broken things — electronics, jewelry, clothing, etc. — and maybe one of Circle of Hope’s resident fixers can get it in shape.

Bartram’s Garden Boat Tour @ Bartram’s Garden | Sunday, October 8

Hope on a boat at 30th Street for an “experiential discussion and tour of the garden, community farm and newly opened Bartram’s Mile”

The Rights To Ricky Sanchez Live featuring TJ McConnell @ Underground Arts | Saturday, October 7

The first-ever live show version of the Sixers podcast hosted by Spike Eskin and Michael Levin, featuring point guard TJ McConnell.

Simpsons Quizzo @ World Café Live | Monday, October 9

Bring your friends I. P. Freely, Jacques Strap, Al Coholic, Oliver Klozoff, Seymour Butz, Homer Sexual, Mike Rotch, Hugh Jass, Bea O’Problem, Amanda Hugginkiss, Ivana Tinkle, Anita Bath, Maya Buttreeks, Ura Snotball, Ollie Tabooger, Heywood U. Kuddulmee, Ahmed Adoudi, Ima and Drew P. Wiener, Maya Normusbutt, Olaf Myfriendsaregay, Yuri Nator, I.M.A. Wiener, Moe Ron and I’m A Stupid Moron With An Ugly Face And A Big Butt And My Butt Smells And I Like To Kiss My Own Butt.

Victor Crowley @ PhilaMOCA | Tuesday, October 10

The 7:30 screening is sold out, so they added a 10:30. Filmmaker Adam Green will be on hand to present Victor Crowley, “the surprise, made-in-secret fourth film in the Hatchet (film) series.” Here’s the trailer, which some readers may find gross because it’s about a murderer murdering murder victims.

Anxie-Tease (A Mental Health Burlesque Show) @ Good Good Comedy Theatre | Tuesday, October 10

I really like this description: “Difficult emotions will be processed through dance routines and sexual awakenings with burlesque performances.” Performers include Liberty Rose, HoneyTree EvilEye and Lulu Blue. Hosted by Libby Reindl & Shannon Fahey.