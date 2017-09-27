14 Things to Do in Theater, Comedy, Movies, Art and More

Featuring Nick Thune, PUFF, Loomstrument and Bruce Lee back from the dead.

JusticeFest LIVE! @ Eastern State Penitentiary | Wednesday, September 27

District Attorney candidate Larry Krasner hosts a party to “end mass incarceration and reform our justice system.” Music by Lauren Hart, DJ Cosmo Baker, the Long Hots and Songs from the Inside (music composed at Graterford prison). Food by Revolution Taco and Foolish Waffle, beer by Yards. Bernard Hopkins will be there.

Music Video Book Club @ PhilaMOCA | Wednesday, September 27

A panel of comedians and music experts watch (possibly terrible) music videos and share their opinions. Hosted by Chris Cummins (Nerd Nite, Den of Geek). Ooh, there’s a trailer:



Son of Trailer Trash @ Bryn Mawr Film Institute | Thursday, September 28

Secret Cinema — purveyors of rare and strange films — returns with an evening of trailers from the ’60s and ’70s advertising “exploitation, sexploitation, science-fiction, bikers, horror, rock musicals, beach movies, and unclassifiable movies.”

Philadelphia Unnamed Film Festival @ Proscenium Theater at the Drake | September 28-October 1

PUFF returns with four days of films you probably won’t see anywhere else, including Terrifier, 100 Acres Of Hell, Ruin Me and Assholes. Here’s a whole bunch of trailers:

The Loomstrument @ The Galleries at Moore | Thursday, September 28

Moore’s Body Works series continues with the concert debut of The Loomstrument, “a hybrid loom and music synthesizer that fuses textile and sonic design” created by artist Mary Smull and musician Chris Powell.

SHIPS @ Little Berlin | Thursday, September 28

The closing reception of “Now then,” a group art exhibition curated by Amalia Wiatr Lewis doubles as a screening of rarely shown “films about boats and ships”: The Column by Adrian Paci, Kwassa Kwassa by Tuan Andrew Nguyen and SUPERFLEX, and The Forgotten Space by Allan Sekula and Noël Burch.

Bryan Callen @ Helium | September 28-30

Standup by the MadTV alum/co-host of the podcast The Fighter and the Kid. You might also know him from his many appearances on the Joe Rogan Experience.

Nick Thune @ Punchline | September 28-30

Standup comedy by the hilarious comic/actor/musician you may know from Comedy Bang! Bang!, Don’t Trust the B… and Dave Made a Maze.

Talkmasters @ Good Good Comedy Theatre | Friday, September 29

Multimedia comic speeches by Lee Minora, Randie Welles, Shiah IrgangLaden, Molly Hanulec and maybe you. Hosted by Kate Banford.

Double Dragon: Bruceploitation Double Feature @ Lightbox Film Center | Friday, September 29

Lightbox teams up with Exhumed Films for a doubleheader of movies made after Bruce Lee died that pay tribute to/imitate his style: The Dragon Lives Again (1977) and Bruce Lee Fights Back from the Grave (1976).

Merging Identities with Intercultural Journeys @ Gershman Y | Sunday, October 1

A “groundbreaking approach to dialogue and conflict resolution through artistry” featuring performances by Udi Bar-David, Rolando Morales Matos, Mehdi Saeedi and Chloe Perkes.

Comedy Accompanied @ Good Good Comedy Theatre | Sunday, October 1

An unholy pairing of standup comedy and jazz. Jokes by John Deary, Hannah Trav, Pat George, Audrie Marsh, Wes Williams and Brandon Gorin. Music by the Austin Wagner Trio. Hosted by Brendan Krick.

Eddie Izzard @ Merriam Theater | Tuesday, October 3

The comedian/actor brings his Believe Me Tour to Philly, mixing standup with personal stories and a bit of Q&A.

Kinky Boots @ Academy Of Music | October 3-8

Broadway Philadelphia presents the musical about friendship and fashion featuring songs by Cyndi Lauper.