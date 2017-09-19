Music: 6 Shows to See in the Next 7 Days

Matthew Sweet @ The Queen in Wilmington | Thursday, September 21

I caught Matthew Sweet’s performance at the Haverford Music Festival a couple weeks ago. Observations: 1) He sounds good, like really good. Voice like a hot fudge sundae. Pretty loud, too. 2) I knew way more songs than I thought I did. It wasn’t just “Girlfriend” and “I’ve Been Waiting.” It was “Time Capsule,” “The Ugly Truth,” “Devil With the Green Eyes,” etc. 3) “Sick of Myself” is still a great song. 4) I always assumed it was Sweet himself playing those catchy lead-guitar riffs, but he has a guy for that. I don’t know this guy’s name. 5) Havertown can drink.

Jay Som @ First Unitarian Church | Friday, September 22

The Bandcamp superstar returns for an all-ages show. I saw Jay Som play Boot & Saddle in the Spring, and was charmed by her intimate songwriting and jangly, guitar-pop sound.

Brandy @ Theatre of Living Arts | Saturday, September 23

Although she moved on to TV — and is still crushing it on Broadway — Brandy always returns to her pop star roots.

Randy Newman @ Keswick Theatre | Sunday, September 24

In 1981, 6-foot-tall Randy Newman released “Short People,” an enduring anthem for height supremacists the world over. In it, he listed all the reasons he despises the untall; according to him, short people:

have no reason to live

possess smaller than average hands, eyes, noses and teeth

are liars

drive small cars

have nasty little feet, baby legs, grubby fingers and dirty minds

Taiwan Housing Project @ PhilaMOCA | Monday, September 25

This loud, chaotic Philly band greets you at the gates of hell to tell you to enjoy your stay.

Alice Glass @ Underground Arts | Tuesday, September 26

The Canadian singer specializes in moody trip-hop that’s enthralling and engaging, but laced with dark post-industrial energy. She used to be a Crystal Castle. Now she’s … an exhausted sexy zombie junkie?: