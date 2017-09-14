The O17 Festival Makes the City its Stage

Opera fans have had September 14 circled on their calendars for months. (Sure they still use paper calendars. They’re old-school.) That’s the start of O17, an ambitious multi-opera, multi-venue festival staged by Opera Philadelphia.

Starting today and continuing through September 25, O17 offers an impressive lineup of old favorites and new standouts:

We Shall Not Be Moved — Daniel Bernard Roumain’s chamber opera about North Philly teens seeking refuge on the site of the MOVE tragedy — is the most exciting, but it’s also long sold out. (Those paper calendar people know what they’re doing.) At press time, only three performances still have tickets available: War Stories, Elizabeth Cree and The Magic Flute.