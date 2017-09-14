The O17 Festival Makes the City its Stage

Opera Philadelphia offers 25 performances over the next 12 days.

By  | 

Mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack in Elizabeth Cree. (Steve Pisano)

Opera fans have had September 14 circled on their calendars for months. (Sure they still use paper calendars. They’re old-school.) That’s the start of O17, an ambitious multi-opera, multi-venue festival staged by Opera Philadelphia.

Starting today and continuing through September 25, O17 offers an impressive lineup of old favorites and new standouts:

We Shall Not Be Moved — Daniel Bernard Roumain’s chamber opera about North Philly teens seeking refuge on the site of the MOVE tragedy — is the most exciting, but it’s also long sold out. (Those paper calendar people know what they’re doing.) At press time, only three performances still have tickets available: War Stories, Elizabeth Cree and The Magic Flute.

Jarrett Ott in The Magic Flute. (Steve Pisano)

Read More About: , , , ,

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.