12 Things to Do This Week in Comedy, Theater, Movies and more

Fringe Fest @ all over town | Through September 24

As always, the Fringe Festival is a behemoth — a massive celebration of art, theater, dance, music and more. There’s just way more stuff going on than we can do justice here. We highly recommend you peruse the Fringe site or guide and plan a few nights out. And of course, we’ll be making some recommendations below and throughout the fest.

Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story @ PhilaMOCA | September 6 & 7

Jon Brewer’s documentary explores the life and music and of guitarist Mick Ronson, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer who played with Bowie, Dylan, Morrissey and more.

Aesop’s Fables @ Sedgwick Theater | September 6-17

Short morality tales adapted for modern audiences by Quintessence Theater’s Lee Cortopassi. Bring the kids.

Build the Rail Park Happy Hour @ Trestle Inn | Wednesday, September 6

Raise money for the Rail Park project, drink beer and enjoy a conversation between the project’s architect Bryan Hanes and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist/architecture critic Inga Saffron.

Hello Blackout @ The Drake | Through September 17

New Paradise Laboratories offers “a fresh and compelling take on the idea of a creation myth” with this Fringe Fest production. Directed and Choreographed by Whit MacLaughlin.

Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll | Thursday, September 7

Cruise Baltimore Ave. between 43rd and 52nd streets in University City for $1 deals from local businesses, including food and craft beer.

Philadelphia Honey Festival @ several locations | September 7, 9 & 10

A free, three-day festival centered around honey, nature’s bee milk. Includes educational and tasting type events at Bartram’s Garden, Glen Foerd and Wyck Historic House. Yes, there will be mead.

Future of Philly Art @ WeWork Northern Liberties | Thursday, September 7

Free discussion and cocktail party featuring “partners and influencers in the different pillars of Philadelphia culture” including Julia Guerrero of Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority, Jane Golden of Mural Arts and more.

Assembly: A discussion with Michael Hardt @ Wooden Shoe Books and Records | Thursday, September 7

Michael Hardt — who along with Antonio Negri created the Empire trilogy — offers “a timely proposal for how current large-scale horizontal movements can develop the capacities for political strategy and decision-making to effect lasting and democratic change.”

Sophia’s Forest @ URBN Annex Black Box Theater | September 8 & 9

This technology-assisted chamber opera (music by Lembit Beecher, libretto by Hannah Moscovitch) tells the story of an imaginative, 8 year-old immigrant to the U.S. and uses “tree-like, sound-producing sculptures.”

Hurry Up and Wait @ Asian Arts Initiative | Friday, September 8

Adriel Luis curates this group gallery show featuring works by Pritha Bhattacharyya, Sanjana Bijlani, Melissa Chen, Yujane Chen and more. Runs through December 15.

Cocoon Central Dance Team @ Good Good Comedy Theatre | Saturday, September 9

This “choreographed dance-comedy act” from New York features Sunita Mani, Tallie Medel and Eleanore Pienta, actresses/comedians whom you may have seen on GLOW, Mr. Robot, Inside Amy Schumer and The Chris Gethard Show.

The Meatball Chronicles @ Adrienne Theater | September 10-12

Actress Debrianna Mansini (Better Call Saul, Crazy Heart) tells stories of romance and relatives via the family meatball recipe. Fringe Fest.

Edward Snowden @ Parkway Central Library | Monday, September 11

I mean, he won’t actually be there because he’d probably get arrested. But he’ll be on screen having a conversation with author Jeremy Scahill — author of The Surveillance State Then and Now — via closed circuit. Tickets to the auditorium are sold out but you can still see the in-house simulcast.