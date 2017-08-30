10 Things to Do in Movies, Books, Comedy, Theater and More

Excuse My Dust @ Good Good Comedy Theatre | Wednesday, August 30

Philly writer/”eloquent dirtbag” Jaime Fountaine hosts a night of literature and comedy featuring Joey Sweeney, Mel Bentley, Andy Futuro and Annie Paradis.

James Davis @ Helium | August 31-September 3

The very funny comedian behind Comedy Central’s Hood Adjacent plays four nights.

Washington’s Blue Sash @ Museum of the American Revolution | Through October 9

The sash George Washington wore when he took command of the Continental Army — once thought lost to history, only to be recovered by a steadfast historian — is on display. It’s paired with a 1776 portrait of Washington by Charles Willson Peale.

Swept Away @ Lightbox Film Center | Thursday, August 31

Lightbox continues its 7 Beauties: The Films of Lina Wertmüller series with her famous/infamous 1974 film starring Mariangela Melato and Giancarlo Giannini. Also playing: Seven Beauties (the 1975 Oscar-nominated film that gives the series its name) on Friday, and Summer Night (1986) and Ferdinando and Carolina (1999) on Saturday.

Guerrillas of Desire Book Launch @ Wooden Shoe Books | Thursday, August 31

Author Kevin Van Meter celebrates the release of his book on “everyday resistance and organizing to make a revolution possible.”

Get In w/ John McKeever & Tim Butterly @ Good Good Comedy Theatre | Thursday, August 31

Every month, John McKeever and Tim Butterly of Delco Proper (on Comedy Central) take over Good Good for an unplanned comedy show.

YallaPunk Festival @ several locations | September 1-3

This three-day festival celebrates music/film/art made by people of Middle Eastern and North African descent. YallaPunk opens with shows at Johnny Brenda’s and The Barbary. Saturday includes workshops at Ulises book shop and Crane Arts Building — “Arab isn’t always Muslim and Muslim isn’t always Arab,” “We’re here, we’re queer, and we’re MENA” and more — followed by more music. The festival concludes with a solidarity workshop at W/N W/N Coffee Bar on Sunday.

Beer & Honey: A Night of Poetry @ Pentridge Station | Sunday, September 3

Apiary literary magazine takes over the Pentridge beer garden to celebrate APIARY 9: Sanctuary with music, poetry and more. Performers include Black Boy Fly, Empty Set Press, Jasmine Combs and more. Free but donations are encouraged to help cover printing costs.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum @ Walnut Street Theater | September 5-October 22

Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award-winning musical set in ancient Greece.

Dare to Dream // Dare to Cream @ Good Good Comedy Theatre | Tuesday, September 5

Comedians Ruby McCollister, Jamie Loftus and Sarah Sherman will “hang out, break out, and freak out with glam, gore, grime, gossip, cartoons, puppets, screaming and drama.” Loftus is hilarious. She got a tattoo of a worm by accident.