Let’s Watch a Bunch of Hari Kondabolu Clips

The comedian plays Helium tonight through Saturday.

Hari Kondabolu’s documentary The Problem with Apu debuts this fall.

The first thing a comedian needs to be is funny, ’cause you’re up there for laughs, not applause. Hari Kondabolu is funny.

After that, if you want to take it to the next level, you have to have something to says. Hari Kondabolu has something to say.

In addition to performing standup on stage and TV, the Brooklyn-based Kondabolu — who plays Helium Thursday through Saturday — has diversified his portfolio with a number of other projects.

I first noticed him popping up on Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell, the beloved, lamented FX current events/social commentary show. These days, Bell and Kondabolu are back together, co-hosting Politically Re-Active, a podcast that deals frankly (and hilariously) with racism, history, politics and such.

Kondabolu is also the director The Problem with Apu, a feature-length documentary about the Simpsons character. It’s bound to ruffle some feathers when it debuts this fall on Tru TV. Here’s the trailer:

And now, here’s a bunch more clips of him being funny:

