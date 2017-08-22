Music: 9 Shows to See in the Next 7 Days

Philia: Artists Rise Against Islamophobia Release Party @ Kung Fu Necktie | Wednesday, August 23

This show celebrates the release of Philia, a rock compilation featuring John Vanderslice, Fruit Bats, Mac DeMarco and more, with proceeds benefitting Unity Productions Foundation. The evening performances include contributing artists Small Leaks Sink Ships and Drop Electric, along with Grubby Little Hands.

<a href="http://floatinghouserecordings.bandcamp.com/album/philia-artists-rise-against-islamophobia">Philia – Artists Rise Against Islamophobia by Drop Electric</a>

<a href="http://floatinghouserecordings.bandcamp.com/album/philia-artists-rise-against-islamophobia">Philia – Artists Rise Against Islamophobia by Small Leaks Sink Ships</a>

Deep Purple/Alice Cooper/Edgar Winter Band @ BB&T Pavilion | Thursday, August 24

A lineup of hitmakers from heavy metal’s formative years — although some of their biggest songs sound like blues rock and power pop in retrospect. It’ll be an evening of old songs remembered fondly: Deep Purple is famous for “Smoke on the Water,” “Perfect Strangers,” etc. Alice Cooper gave us “No More Mr. Nice Guy,” “School’s Out,” etc. Edgar Winter Band did “Frankenstein,” probably the coolest song you’ll hear that night.

Danielle Ate The Sandwich @ World Café Live | Thursday, August 24

The folky Nebraska singer-songwriter is looking for a hairstylist/fan to trim her bangs (onstage?) at a show on this current tour. Any takers, Philly?

Flamin’ Groovies @ Johnny Brenda’s | Thursday, August 24

The ’60s/’70s rockers are still at it, or back at it, depending on how you look at it. Since getting reuniting in 2013, founding guitarist Cyril Jordan and “Shake Some Action” singer Chris Wilson have been making together for fans who never forgot the band’s garage/power-pop sound.

Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer @ World Café Live | Friday, August 25

Two esteemed singer-songwriters sharing the stage and making gorgeous music together. Their record Not Dark Yet features covers of Nirvana, Nick Cave, Merle Haggard, The Killers and more.

Reef the Lost Cauze/Hezekiah/The Bul Bey @ Johnny Brenda’s | Saturday, August 26

A night of hot Philly rap benefitting Beyond the Bars, a local non-profit that brings music to “incarcerated and underserved youth” in the form of instruction, equipment and more. NSFW:

Sheer Mag @ Union Transfer | Saturday, August 26

One of the best live bands in Philly right now celebrates the release of their debut record, Need To Feel Your Love.

Aretha Franklin @ The Mann Center | Saturday, August 26

Expect an endless array of hits from the soul/pop/R&B diva: “Respect,” “Son Of A Preacher Man,” “Rock Steady,” “Something He Can Feel,” “Jump to It,” and on and on.

Rave of Thrones @ Fillmore Philly | Saturday, August 26

If you want to see Kristian Nairn — aka the guy who plays Hodor (no spoilers) — spin records, this is your chance. It may sound like one of those cynical cash-in tours dreamt up by the suits (and maybe it is), but Nairn is actually a DJ, apparently.