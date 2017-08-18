33 Things to Do This Weekend

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

Philadelphia Folk Festival @ Old Pool Farm, Schwenksville, PA

The annual, jumbo-sized celebration of folk, bluegrass and roots continues. Tonight: Old Crow Medicine Show, Samantha Fish, David Amram, The Infamous Stringdusters and tons more.

Roast of Your 15-Year-Old Self @ Good Good Comedy Theatre

This NY comedy show hosted by Alise Morales features comedians ripping into the people they used to be. Embarrassing secrets will be revealed. Featuring Nick Schug, Dan Vetrano, Molly Hanulec and more.

John Mayer @ BB&T Pavilion

The New York Times had an interesting article on John Mayer in March about how he put himself into exile following a those disastrous interviews in Playboy and Rolling Stone a few years ago. Apparently he’s slightly more mature and wants to be a mega-pop-star again. Whatevs.

The Kinetic Sculptures of Lyman Whitaker @ Morris Arboretum

This installation of wind-activated sculptures has been extended through the end of the year.

Slavic Bloc Party 2017 @ The Maas Building & 5th Side

A mellow garden party with music by Foreign Service (DJs Al Paschyn and Laris Kreslins) and a bonfire. BYO vodka and borsht, they say.

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind @ Ritz at the Bourse

A midnight screening of Hayao Miyazaki’s 1984 sci-fi anime epic about humans fighting bugs in a post-apocalyptic future or something.

McRad @ PhilaMOCA

A show by Chuck Treece’s indestructible skate punk band. They’ve been thrashing almost as long as Thrasher.

Jim Florentine @ Punchline Philly

Standup comedy by the Crank Yankers veteran and host of VH-1’s That Metal Show. Through Saturday.

Dayne Jordan/DJ Ferno @ The Foundry

Upstart Philly hip-hop. Last I saw, Dayne Jordan and DJ Ferno were touring the world with DJ Jazzy Jeff for their Vinyl Destinations series. Here’s a motormouth track Dayne and Fern did together a couple years ago:

Mustard Seed Film Festival @ several venues

This celebration of South Asian film offers rarely seen work from India, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal and more. The lineup is impression and eclectic. Check out the Mustard Seed preview I posted Thursday.

Drew Lynch @ Helium Comedy Club

Standup comedy by the America’s Got Talent/Maron alum. Friday and Saturday.

Summer Benefit Party for Pat Maguire @ Institute of Contemporary Art

Raising cash so an artist doesn’t need to worry about money after surgery. Music, face painting, drinks, etc.

In the Presence of Wolves @ Bourbon & Branch

This prog-metal band from Philly released an EP called Of Two Minds, Stages 1-2: The Ape And The Cage in June. It’s really intense. But I guess you don’t get into prog-metal to chill out.

Chad Calek Presents Sir NoFace Lives @ Trocadero

Paranormal investigators present their movie that purports to definitively prove the existence of ghosts.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

Cole Escola: Help! I’m Stuck! @ Good Good Comedy Theatre

A one-man show by Cole Escola of Difficult People fame. With special guest Patti Harrison. The early show is sold out, but you can still go to the 10 p.m.

Philadelphia Folk Festival @ Old Pool Farm, Schwenksville, PA

The annual, jumbo-sized celebration of folk, bluegrass and roots continues. Tonight: Graham Nash, The Weight Band, Runa, John McCutcheon, Sierra Hill, Cry Cry Cry, Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams and a bazillion more.

Super Solar Saturday @ The Mann

A giant, space-themed family fun day with “face painting, hands-on science experiments, global performances on four stages, roving life-sized Star War characters and more. The day concludes with a free screening of Hidden Figures.” Note: The name’s a little confusing; the solar eclipse is on Monday (see below).

On the Rise Rap Fest Part 2 @ Voltage Lounge

The lineup: Luck Up, Rollsomethin Records, Jon Qwik, Bsquare & Cozmik, Blaq N’ Nappy, GLTY, Ryze High, Zac Oracle. If you’ve never heard of some/all of those rappers, that’s kind of the point.

A.J. Croce @ World Cafe Live Philadelphia

The soulful rocker/pianist is the son of (Philly-born) folk balladeer Jim Croce.

Alejandro Escovedo @ Ardmore Music Hall

The veteran rocker from San Antonio released an excellent record last year called Burn Something Beautiful. According to No Depression magazine, Escovedo and his band are crushing it on tour right now.

Marwa Arsanios Screening and Conversation @ Ulises

Artist Marwa Arsanios appears via Skype from Beirut, for a conversation and screening of two recent video works.

Containment & Release Workshop with Doran George @ The Whole Shebang

LA-based artist/educator Doran George presents a workshop “informed by Somatic practices, improvisation, and performance art. Participants will explore physical encasement and extrication from light domestic and industrial materials, collectively making some of our bodies into ‘sculpture’ from which the contained person ultimately breaks free.”

Music and Poetry Benefit Evening @ 990 Spring Garden Street

Featuring musicians The Gray Company, Ganou and Shannen Moser, and poets Lora Mathis, Terre Rene, River Mason and Ari Gutierrez-Sanchez. Admission donations will be donated to Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Queen Ifrica @ The Foundry

The veteran reggae singer from Jamaica released her second album, Climb, in March.

A Corporeal Orchestration of Sounds @ Icebox Project Space

Artists Mina Zarfsaz and Matthew Belknap present “an interactive installation founded in the cross roads between the uniqueness of an individual, bit, beat, sound, and their ability — through collective intervention — to change not only the music, conductor, and orchestra but also the space itself.” Saturday is the reception. Runs through August 27.

Paint Day: John Coltrane Mural @ Hatfield House

Help paint panels to complete artist Ernel Martinez’s mural celebration of Strawberry Mansion jazz legend John Coltrane.

The Girl Without Hands @ PhilaMOCA

Two screenings of this hand-painted animated fable by French filmmaker Sébastien Laudenbach. Family friendly.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

Sean Donnelly @ Helium Comedy Club

Sean Donnelly has performed standup on Conan, Letterman and Last Comic Standing.

Bounce, Skate, Roll with King Britt @ Blue Cross RiverRink

Dance and rollerskate while favorite Philly DJ King Britt provides the tunes.

Lynyrd Skynyrd/Hank Williams Jr. @ BB&T Pavilion

When these champions of southern rock come to town there are bound to be confederate flags on bumper stickers, shirts and hats all over the place. A real celebration of history!

Philadelphia Folk Festival @ Old Pool Farm, Schwenksville, PA

The annual, jumbo-sized celebration of folk, bluegrass and roots continues. Tonight: Taj Mo (aka Taj Mahal and Keb Mo), Susan Werner, Tift Merritt, Eric Anderson, Baile an Salsa and so many more.

Lady B Basement Party @ Dell Music Center

This show is an impressive tour of hip-hop history: Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, The Sugarhill Gang, Das EFX, Silk, Schoolly D and Michel’le.

Paved Paradise: A Summer Fundraiser for Vox Populi @ 990 Spring Garden Building

Vox Populi gallery suffered a major blow earlier this year when their 11th Street home caught fire. Help them get back on their feet with this outdoor fundraiser featuring food, music, “performances that will make your question your reality” and more.

Black Student Alliance U.Va Fundraiser @ The Dolphin

Five bucks at the door plus a portion of the drink sales and a matching donation from The Dolphin does to the Black Student Alliance at University of Virginia.

Philly Caribbean Festival @ Penn’s Landing

A full day of food, dance, art and music from 14 Caribbean islands.

MONDAY, AUGUST 21

Solar Eclipse @ The Sky

The ancient ones will again pass their dark scanners upon the face of their world. The luckiest of us will be ash when the light returns.