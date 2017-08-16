12 Things to Do in Arts, Movies, Comedy and More

March against hate, paint a mural and see a real, actual ghost maybe.

By  | 

The French animated film The Girl Without Hands screens at PhilaMOCA on Saturday.

Philly is Charlottesville March and Rally @ Congregation Rodeph Shalom | Wednesday, August 16
Gather then march down Broad Street in opposition to white supremacy. Concludes with a rally at Arch Street United Methodist Church (55 N. Broad St.).

That Just Happened: Cliff Hanger @ Good Good Comedy Theatre | Wednesday, August 16
That Just Happened puts on after-shows (a la Talking Dead) about TV shows that don’t exist. This week, Daniel Lewis Cupps and Shane Barbera — plus a ton of other comedians live or via video — will discuss the new HBO show Cliff Hanger (which, again, does not exist). Here’s the description: “Clifford ‘Cliff’ Hanger and his best friend go on a rock climbing adventure, only to find their worlds turn upside-down.”

Spotting White Supremacy: Capacity Building for White Allies @ Friends Center | Thursday, August 17
Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) presents a two-hour “capacity building” training workshop for people who identify as white. Quoth the description: “We will unpack the ways in which our socialization as white folks influence our intentions, expectations, relationship to control (and more), in multiracial spaces.”

It’s dirty because he’s using her to clear away cobwebs.

Dirty Dancing @ The Schmidt’s Commons | Thursday, August 17
Can you believe it’s been 30 years since this movie came out? I’ve had the time of my life wasted.

Black Women’s Filmmaking in the 1970s @ Lightbox Film Center | Thursday, August 17
A program of rarely screened short films by Julie Dash, Jackie Shearer, Alile Sharon Larkin and Fronza Woods.

The Together Show @ Media Theatre | Thursday, August 17
Roger Ricker’s annual fundraising concert this year features Broadway stars Ava Briglia (Matilda) and Beada Briglia (Matilda and A Christmas Story: The Musical), plus Kelly Briggs, The State Street Miracles and the Media Theatre Youth Ensemble.

Cycle en Couleur @ Art Museum Steps | Thursday, August 17
Like Diner en Blanc but for bikes and bright colors, this ride starts at the Art Museum and continues to a secret location. (Side note: Please don’t use the phrase “Rocky Steps” unless you are some uncultured garbage monster from a poop moon.)

It Sounds Crazy @ Good Good Comedy Theatre | Thursday, August 17
NYC comedian Chanel Ali returns to Good Good once a month to host a standup show. This edition features Hannah Trav, Tyler Fischer, Michael Kelly and Lamarr Todd.

Chad Calek Presents Sir NoFace Lives @ Trocadero | Friday, August 18
Paranormal investigators present their movie that purports to definitively prove the existence of ghosts. Here’s the trailer, which is 50 percent freaky and 50 percent Criss Angel-style reaction interviews that make you kind of suspicious. I don’t know what to think.

A Corporeal Orchestration of Sounds @ Icebox Project Space | Saturday, August 19
Artists Mina Zarfsaz and Matthew Belknap present “an interactive installation founded in the cross roads between the uniqueness of an individual, bit, beat, sound, and their ability — through collective intervention — to change not only the music, conductor, and orchestra but also the space itself.” Saturday is the reception. Runs through August 27.

Paint Day: John Coltrane Mural @ Hatfield House | Saturday, August 19
Help paint panels to complete artist Ernel Martinez’s mural celebration Strawberry Mansion jazz legend John Coltrane.

The Girl Without Hands @ PhilaMOCA | Saturday, August 19
Two screenings of this hand-painted animated fable by French filmmaker Sébastien Laudenbach. Family friendly.

Read More About: , , ,

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.