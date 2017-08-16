12 Things to Do in Arts, Movies, Comedy and More

Philly is Charlottesville March and Rally @ Congregation Rodeph Shalom | Wednesday, August 16

Gather then march down Broad Street in opposition to white supremacy. Concludes with a rally at Arch Street United Methodist Church (55 N. Broad St.).

That Just Happened: Cliff Hanger @ Good Good Comedy Theatre | Wednesday, August 16

That Just Happened puts on after-shows (a la Talking Dead) about TV shows that don’t exist. This week, Daniel Lewis Cupps and Shane Barbera — plus a ton of other comedians live or via video — will discuss the new HBO show Cliff Hanger (which, again, does not exist). Here’s the description: “Clifford ‘Cliff’ Hanger and his best friend go on a rock climbing adventure, only to find their worlds turn upside-down.”

Spotting White Supremacy: Capacity Building for White Allies @ Friends Center | Thursday, August 17

Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) presents a two-hour “capacity building” training workshop for people who identify as white. Quoth the description: “We will unpack the ways in which our socialization as white folks influence our intentions, expectations, relationship to control (and more), in multiracial spaces.”

Dirty Dancing @ The Schmidt’s Commons | Thursday, August 17

Can you believe it’s been 30 years since this movie came out? I’ve had the time of my life wasted.

Black Women’s Filmmaking in the 1970s @ Lightbox Film Center | Thursday, August 17

A program of rarely screened short films by Julie Dash, Jackie Shearer, Alile Sharon Larkin and Fronza Woods.

The Together Show @ Media Theatre | Thursday, August 17

Roger Ricker’s annual fundraising concert this year features Broadway stars Ava Briglia (Matilda) and Beada Briglia (Matilda and A Christmas Story: The Musical), plus Kelly Briggs, The State Street Miracles and the Media Theatre Youth Ensemble.

Cycle en Couleur @ Art Museum Steps | Thursday, August 17

Like Diner en Blanc but for bikes and bright colors, this ride starts at the Art Museum and continues to a secret location. (Side note: Please don’t use the phrase “Rocky Steps” unless you are some uncultured garbage monster from a poop moon.)

It Sounds Crazy @ Good Good Comedy Theatre | Thursday, August 17

NYC comedian Chanel Ali returns to Good Good once a month to host a standup show. This edition features Hannah Trav, Tyler Fischer, Michael Kelly and Lamarr Todd.

Chad Calek Presents Sir NoFace Lives @ Trocadero | Friday, August 18

Paranormal investigators present their movie that purports to definitively prove the existence of ghosts. Here’s the trailer, which is 50 percent freaky and 50 percent Criss Angel-style reaction interviews that make you kind of suspicious. I don’t know what to think.

A Corporeal Orchestration of Sounds @ Icebox Project Space | Saturday, August 19

Artists Mina Zarfsaz and Matthew Belknap present “an interactive installation founded in the cross roads between the uniqueness of an individual, bit, beat, sound, and their ability — through collective intervention — to change not only the music, conductor, and orchestra but also the space itself.” Saturday is the reception. Runs through August 27.

Paint Day: John Coltrane Mural @ Hatfield House | Saturday, August 19

Help paint panels to complete artist Ernel Martinez’s mural celebration Strawberry Mansion jazz legend John Coltrane.

The Girl Without Hands @ PhilaMOCA | Saturday, August 19

Two screenings of this hand-painted animated fable by French filmmaker Sébastien Laudenbach. Family friendly.