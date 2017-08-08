Music: 8 Shows to See in the Next 7 Days

a place both wonderful and strange @ PhilaMOCA | Wednesday, August 9

This scary electro-pop band claims both Janet Jackson and David Lynch as key influences. Imagine a dance party in the Black Lodge.

Gene Ween Does Billy Joel @ The Queen | Wednesday, August 9

Given Ween’s self-aware, post-everything approach to music and fame, you might think Aaron Freeman is being ironic with these Billy Joel tributes. Au contraire. Gener does it right, with a full band, belted-out vocals and a genuine love for the music. Worth the drive to Wilmington.

Erykah Badu @ Dell Music Center | Thursday, August 10

The day after she plays Radio City Music Hall with Dave Chappelle, Erykah Badu comes to town to headline the Dell. It’s been 20 years since she released her debut record Baduizm (some of which was recorded at Philly’s own Sigma Sound), so it’s a sure bet the beloved soul/R&B singer will make time for some old favorites like “On & On” and “Next Lifetime.”

Jeffrey Gaines @ Milkboy South | Thursday, August 10

If you’re a fan of local guitar hero/soulful singer-songwriter Jeffrey Gaines, you’ve got two shots to see him this week. On Thursday he plays Milkboy’s South Street outpost with Cliff Hillis, another Philly favorite just off his appearance at XPoNential. On Saturday, Gaines pops up again, this time for a free show at Glen Providence Park in Media, PA.

Frankie Rose @ Johnny Brenda’s | Friday, August 11

This serves as a de facto album release show for Brooklyn/L.A. dream-pop artist Frankie Rose, since her new record Cage Tropical comes out the same day. The music is inspired, somewhat, by the work of oft-retired overnight paranormal radio show host Art Bell. That’s probably why this song is so spooky:

Huffamoose/Stargazer Lily @ Milkboy Philly | Friday, August 11

A pretty sweet bill for Philly music fans of a certain vintage. Huffamoose, of course, had several memorable albums and hit or two in the late ’90s/early 2000s. Stargazer Lily is Steph Hayes’ recently revived dreamy, folk-pop outfit.

Chris Stapleton @ BB&T Pavilion | Saturday, August 12

The Kentucky country artist comes to town. Stapleton’s not opposed to rocking out, but don’t lump him in with the pandering, bro-country crowd. He’s more old-school, singing songs about whiskey and being sad.

Dick Dale @ Ardmore Music Hall | Tuesday, August 15

The return of the hard-touring surf-rock legend.