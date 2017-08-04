39 Things to Do This Weekend

FRIDAY, AUGUST 3

Ghostly Circus: Heaven’s Theatre @ Laurel Hill Cemetery

BYO blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy an evening of fire dancing, aerial performance, theatrical sideshows and more. Food truck and cocktails will be sold. Show up on time or you’re not getting in.

Comedy for Gentlemen @ The Republican

Standup comedy at South Philly’s most revered go-go club. Erin Dohony and Rachel Fogletto host, Raquel Dominguez, Tom McDonough, Jes Bolduc and Dan Vetrano perform.

Michele Lordi @ Philadelphia Museum of Art

The Philly jazz singer performs loves songs past and present as part of the museum’s chill Friday Nights series wherein you drink, eat and wander the galleries.

Black Moon @ Voltage

The vintage Brooklyn rap trio Black Moon reunites to play favorites off their 1993 cult favorite record, Enta Da Stage.

Blackstar Film Fest @ several locations

This year’s edition of the Blackstar Film Festival — the annual celebration of filmmaking from the African diaspora and global indigenous communities — is packed with events that put storytelling front and center. The fest runs August 3-6, with most screenings taking place at the Lightbox Film Center (formerly known as International House). I wrote a preview of the festival — and posted lots of trailers — yesterday.

Hero School @ Theatre Horizon

An interactive multi-room theater experience that leads kids (and parents) through a school for superheroes. Directed by Emmanuelle Delpech; written by Jeremy Gable.

Joshua Radin/Rachael Yamagata @ TLA

The singer-songwriters continue their Coffee House Live Tour.

Social Distortion @ The Fillmore

Blue-collar party punk from California.

“Body” by Loveis Wise @ Philadelphia Printworks

Philadelphia illustrator Loveis Wise exhibits “work that focuses on a journey to self-love, representation, womynism and finding yourself in everything.”

Ted Alexandro @ Helium

The NYC standup comic plays Friday and Saturday. He’s the co-creator of a web series called “Teachers Lounge,” which features Lewis Black, Ted Leo, Michael Che, Judy Gold and Todd Barry as teachers. Watch this:

Carnivolution @ Ellen Powell Tiberino Museum

Live music and sideshow (featuring, fire, puppets and more) at West Philly’s beloved, family-run museum. “Join the Squidling Brothers as they journey to Ulana Abadod in search of more magical stones.”

Kwesi @ Boot & Saddle

The easygoing singer-songwriter was born in Alaska, grew up in Ohio and played music in Philly for awhile before moving to L.A.

Guys and Dolls @ Bucks County Playhouse

Theater critic David Fox had this to say: “Any opportunity to see Guys and Dolls—near the top of the top among American musicals—is a treat, and I especially looked forward to it at Bucks County Playhouse. It’s an ideally intimate venue, as well as one rich in history and atmosphere. The cast has many terrific performers (BCP does very well with casting in general). Most of all, the director is Hunter Foster, Artistic Associate here, who two summers ago led an exceptionally intriguing version of Stephen Sondheim’s Company.” Read the entire review here. Runs through Aug. 12.

Melvins @ Union Transfer

King Buzzo’s long-running doompunk band released its latest, a double album called A Walk with Love & Death, in July.

Suzie Brown @ Milkboy Philly

The cardiologist/singer-songwriter celebrates the release of her new album. Brown scored a Best of Philly nod from Philly Mag in 2010. Scot Sax Soul Revue opens.

Damien Lemon @ Punchline

The standup comedian has been seen in The Amazing Spider-Man and Guy Code on MTV.

Tommy & Me @ FringeArts

A revival of Ray Didinger’s play about helping to get NFL player Tommy McDonald into the Hall of Fame. Runs through Aug. 20.

Grady Hendrix performs Summerland Lost: A Ghost Story @ PhilaMOCA

Grady Hendrix — author of Horrorstor, a novel that looks like an IKEA catalogue — presents his “one-man show about psychic teenagers and shaved cats.” It’s a real-life story involving ghosts, biomechanical cults and more.

Sketch Riot @ PHIT Comedy

The weekly live sketch comedy show by The Flat Earth, one of PHIT Comedy’s house team). American Express opens.

The Self-Loathing Narcissist @ 990 Spring Garden

“Ryan W. Kelly and PRACTICE present a mocking self-examination in his performative installation “The Self-Loathing Narcissist.” Kelly and invited guests will don an oversized paper-mache mask of the artist, and attempt to destroy a piñata effigy that is also of the artist.”

Ace @ the Annenberg Center

A comedy about a NYC cab driver with a past, written and performed by Ted Greenberg (Emmy-winning writer for Late Night with David Letterman). Runs through Aug. 12.

Wicked @ Academy Of Music

Broadway Philadelphia presents the other beloved musical set in Oz. Through Aug. 27.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Insane Inflatable 5K @ Citizens Bank Park

A fun and tiring run that has you making your way through an obstacle course of oversize inflatables. It looks pretty nuts, right?

Sloppy Copy @ Fleisher Art Memorial

This Screen Print Block Party features vendors from Space 1026, Philadelphia Print Works, Little Baby’s Ice Cream and tons more. Music by Sun Organ, Body Party, Adam Babar and more.

Women, Stand Up! @ Fergie’s Pub

Philadelphia Women’s Theatre Festival is presents a comedy showcase hosted by Alyssa Al-Dookhi and featuring Nicole Phoenix, Rachel Fogletto, Alyssa Truszkowski and Chanel Ali

Afrakan Independence Day/Ma’at Celebration 2017 @ Malcolm X Memorial Park

The theme of this year’s event — featuring food, live music, a parade and more — is “Pan-Afrakanism Or Perish.” “Celebrating and recognizing Ma’at which is an ancient Egyptian concept highlighting the importance of truth, justice, balance, order, righteousness and reciprocity in our communities and in our daily lives.” Performances by Oshun, Richard Raw, Tahir RBG, The Universal African Dance & Drum Ensemble, The Urban Shamans, The Ujima Dance Theater and more.

Pipe Richmond Glass Art Show @ Creep Records

Exhibition and sale of glass art from the Philly area. I guess they’re like little vases or something.

Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble @ Johnny Brenda’s

The Stereolab alum released her most recent solo record Find Me Finding You back in March.

Wonderful News @ Good Good Comedy

This NYC comedy troupe — Ana Fabrega, Lorelei Ramirez, Patti Harrison, Amy Zimmer — promises “a mixture of standup, sketches, songs, surveys, shows-of-hands, W-9s, nickname generators, lies, etc.” Afterward, stick around for Hot Raw Fire a sketch comedy troupe from Montreal.

Freeway and Friends @ Ardmore Music Hall

The veteran Philly rapper celebrates his birthday with a full night of hip-hop featuring Just Blaze, Scholito, Frankie Vado, Dave Watson and Ayo 215. Here’s Free and Blaze together.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

Native Harrow @ Ortlieb’s

Singer and songwriter Devin Tuel, who grew up in the area, makes “thinking woman’s folk music. Her most recent record, Ghost, came out in June.

Sports @ Johnny Brenda’s

Not a Huey Lewis tribute act, but an indie band from Oklahoma. They play dreamy, kinda New-Wave-ish/vaguely R&B-ish rock ’n’ roll. Very ’80s. Here, listen to this.

Shondes/Callowhill @ The Rotunda

An afternoon of punk and rock for the family. Kids welcome.

The Goo Goo Dolls @ Festival Pier

The Buffalo band had a string of soft, catchy hits in the late ’90s including “Iris,” “Name” and “Naked.” They put out a record last year called Boxes.

Michelle Branch @ TLA

The singer known for her early 2000s songs “All You Wanted” and “Everywhere.” released her first album in 14 years in April. Hopeless Romantic was produced by Black Keys drummer, Patrick Carney (her fiancé).

AGFA presents Effects @ PhilaMOCA

American Genre Film Archive presents the newly restored 1980 horror film by Dusty Nelson. Quoth the IMDB: “Some crew members of a company shooting a horror film begin to suspect that the ‘killings’ in the movie are real, and that they are actually making a ‘snuff’ film.” PhilaMOCA calls it a “meta-enhanced takedown on the philosophy of horror that doubles as a sleazy and terrifying movie on its own.”

VICE Philly Pool Party @ Monarch Philly

A pool party featuring DJs Tony D, Taurus, N9NE and more, plus flamingo floats and super soakers.

R5 Punk Rock Flea Market @ Spruce Street Harbor Park

Featuring vendors Red Hot Gal’s Boutique, Who Dog Knits, Outlaw Candy and more.

AcanaFest @ Penn’s Landing Great Plaza

A celebration of African music and art hosted by the African Cultural Alliance of North America. Features food, dancing, live music by Rafiya and more.