Best of Philly 2017: Music, Comedy, Theater and More

Best of Philly 2017 is now online as well as at newsstands, celebrating outstanding food, people, shops and more from across the region. Here are some highlights from the Fun & Games section:

BEST REASON TO GO TO THE LIBRARY

Musical Instrument Collection at the Free Library

Thanks to an innovative new program at the Central branch, you can check out all sorts of musical instruments for three weeks, for free. One of our editors borrowed a ukulele, a bass guitar, and a Fender Stratocaster with a surprisingly loud amp. Our apologies to the neighbors.

1901 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA | 215-686-5322 | Website

BEST BRO-FREE KARAOKE

Sing Your Life Karaoke at W/N W/N Coffee Bar

Sara Sherr has been ruling the local karaoke scene for a while now, but her newest series—in this unexpected coffee shop/bar/co-working space mashup—is the freshest one yet. The themed Thursday nights include Queer, Feminist, Big Gay Country and, our personal favorite, Protest.

931 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA | Website

BEST MUSIC VENUE REVIVAL

Dell Music Center

A recent much-needed rehab and a new programming push (Erykah Badu, Frankie Beverly’s Maze and the War on Drugs all play this summer) make this once-neglected city-run amphitheater a solid venue contender.

2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive, Philadelphia, PA | 215-685-9560 | Website

BEST COMEDY CLUB

Good Good Comedy Theatre

The tickets are cheap (rarely more than $10) and it’s BYOB (no pesky drink minimums), but those are only a few of the reasons Good Good is most definitely not your Uncle Mort’s laugh house. While some of Philly’s best stand-up comedians are featured, there’s also innovative programming like Weeding Out the Stoned, in which the audience tried to guess which performer wasn’t high.

215 North 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA | 215-399-1279 | Website

BEST FILM-NERD SERIES

Exhumed Films

In 1997, a group of guys from South Jersey decided to show old horror flicks to as many people as they could. Two decades later, Exhumed’s festivals and screenings are all the rage among those in the know. The annual 24-hour horror movie marathon—yes, 24 straight hours of scary films—is always a sellout.

International House, 3701 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA | Website

BEST THEATER COMPANY

Arden Theatre Company

Yes, they’ve won Best of Philly before, but after such a breathtaking season—most notably A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Mary Martello in Gypsy—there’s no worthier troupe. We can’t wait to see what they do next season with A Doll’s House, Cabaret and, for families, Peter Pan.

40 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA | 215-922-8900 | Website

