Tonight: Hardwork Movement and Strange Parts

Built on a bedrock of horns and guitars, the music of Hardwork Movement is always jazzy, smart and fun as hell. The Philly hip-hop/soul collective just dropped this new track “Becca’s Movement” (produced by Weathervane Music), a song about hope and desperation with a chill beat and a passionate chorus that reminds me of Teddy Pendergrass.
Kicking things off is the Philly-connected duo Strange Parts — featuring Girls Rock Philly alum Attia Taylor and Corey Duncan (of Oh! Pears) — fine purveyors of dreamy, eclectic indie-pop. They released a groovy, kinda trip-hoppy rock song called “Strawbridge’s” a few weeks ago.
Waterfront Sessions: Hardwork Movement and Strange Parts
Tonight, Thursday, July 20, 6:30 p.m., free
Spruce Street Harbor Park