Tonight: Hardwork Movement and Strange Parts

Built on a bedrock of horns and guitars, the music of Hardwork Movement is always jazzy, smart and fun as hell. The Philly hip-hop/soul collective just dropped this new track “Becca’s Movement” (produced by Weathervane Music), a song about hope and desperation with a chill beat and a passionate chorus that reminds me of Teddy Pendergrass.

<a href="http://hardworkmovement.bandcamp.com/track/beccas-jam">Becca’s Jam by Hardwork Movement</a>

Kicking things off is the Philly-connected duo Strange Parts — featuring Girls Rock Philly alum Attia Taylor and Corey Duncan (of Oh! Pears) — fine purveyors of dreamy, eclectic indie-pop. They released a groovy, kinda trip-hoppy rock song called “Strawbridge’s” a few weeks ago.



Waterfront Sessions: Hardwork Movement and Strange Parts

Tonight, Thursday, July 20, 6:30 p.m., free

Spruce Street Harbor Park