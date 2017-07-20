Tonight: Hardwork Movement and Strange Parts

A free, hot double bill at Spruce Street Harbor Park.

Hardwork Movement recalls Teddy Pendergrass on their latest track.

Built on a bedrock of horns and guitars, the music of Hardwork Movement is always jazzy, smart and fun as hell. The Philly hip-hop/soul collective just dropped this new track “Becca’s Movement” (produced by Weathervane Music), a song about hope and desperation with a chill beat and a passionate chorus that reminds me of Teddy Pendergrass.

Attia Taylor and Corey Duncan, aka Strange Parts. (Mario Rubén Carrión)

Kicking things off is the Philly-connected duo Strange Parts — featuring Girls Rock Philly alum Attia Taylor and Corey Duncan (of Oh! Pears) — fine purveyors of dreamy, eclectic indie-pop. They released a groovy, kinda trip-hoppy rock song called “Strawbridge’s” a few weeks ago.

Waterfront Sessions: Hardwork Movement and Strange Parts
Tonight, Thursday, July 20, 6:30 p.m., free
Spruce Street Harbor Park

