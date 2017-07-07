33 Things to Do This Weekend

FRIDAY, JULY 7

James Baldwin: God’s Revolutionary Voice @ Church of the Advocate

A free celebration of the life and work of famous author, poet, playwright and American icon. Features an impressive list of speakers and artists including Ursula Rucker, Dr. Pamela Lightsey, Pastor Rene McKenzie, Mumia Abu-Jamal, Richard Watson, Lamont Steptoe and more. Runs July 7-9.

Charlie Wilson @ The Mann

The sultry, soulful R&B singer has an impressive catalog thanks to years of performing solo and with his brothers in The Gap Band — not to mention a slew of collaborations with the likes of Kanye, Snoop and R. Kelly.

I See You @ Space 1026

This group show features work by Lynnea Holland-Weiss, Dan Isaac Bortz and Nda Street Art and “reflects on human interactions within today’s age of virtual communication.”

Harry & The Hendersons @ PhilaMOCA

A screening of the 1987 monster movie classic about a family held captive by a cryptozoological abomination.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 @ The Keswick Theatre

MST3K creator and original star Joel Hodgson performs live with the star of the rebooted series, Jonah Ray. The bots will be there, and the mads will check in via video screen. The 7 p.m. show features a re-riffing of an MST3K classic, Eeagah. The 10 p.m. show will be a “secret surprise film.”

This Frontier Needs Heroes @ Ortlieb’s

Brother and sister duo Brad and Jessica Lauretti make sweet, dreamy folk/americana. Their most recently album is Real Job, released last year.

Chris Kattan @ Helium

The SNL alum and actor performs standup through Saturday. He did a Funny or Die video recently and is in the new Sharknado movie.

Mad Decent Block Party @ Festival Pier

Once again Philly expat Diplo has gathered a hot lineup of electronic/dance artists for his annual cheap block party. How cheap? Two tickets for $10. Not bad for a lineup that includes Flosstradamus, Matt Ox, Swizzymack and Nadastrom.

C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band @ World Cafe Live

His dad was Clifton Chenier, aka “The King of Zydeco,” and C.J.’s following in his pop’s footsteps with a cool voice and a hot accordion. Show up early for a zydeco dance lesson.

Kittydelphia @ Gravy Studio

This “cat-themed pop-up shop event” features vendors Polydactyl, Xenotees. Kawaii Kitty Cafe and Olive & Rye Cat Art, and appearances by Instagram “celebricats.” Don’t bring your cat. Runs through Sunday.

Chris Cornell Tribute @ Milkboy Philly

Members of Out of the Beardspace, Nik Greeley & The Operators, Andorra, Kid Felix, Soraia, Plantation, Edensphere and The Hess Brothers rock out in honor of the Sound Garden frontman. Learn more about Out of the Beardspace here.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

(Sandy) Alex G./Japanese Breakfast @ Union Transfer

From charmed lo-fi singer-songwriter to indie rock star — it’s been a sweet ride for Philly’s (Sandy) Alex G. Rocket, just dropped in May and it’s full of those sweet, pretty melodies he’s known for. Also on the bill is Japanese Breakfast, the side project-turned-main gig for Michelle Zauner of Little Big League and Post Post. The latest record, Soft Sounds From Another Planet, is just about to drop.

Headliners of R&B @ World Café Live

A showcase of local R&B talent, put together by singer Denelle Anderson. Also on the bill: Rico Anderson, Jeremy Isaac, Taylor Samuels, Ms Tia, Tracey Preston and Dave Watson.

New York Night Train Soul Clap & Dance Off @ Kung Fu Necktie

DJ Jonathan Toubin and band the Tough Shits will perform. At midnight there will be a dance contest set to ’60s soul music, judged by Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie, Tina Halladay of Sheer Mag, local journalist Bill Chenevert and more.

Sumerlands @ Johnny Brenda’s

Hellacious heavy metal led by booming, doomy singer Phil Swanson. Last year’s self-titled record — released by Relapse and featuring by Arthur Rizk on guitar — kicks all the right ass.

<a href="http://sumerlands.bandcamp.com/album/sumerlands">Sumerlands by Sumerlands</a>

Queer Kickball: a West Philly Pop-Up @ 48th and Woodland

QSPACES hosts a pick-up kickball game for LGBTQ people and allies.

Dark Window @ Good Good Comedy

This Black Mirror spoof is hosted by Ari Fishbein and features local comedians Joe Bell, Brendan Krick, Robert Ecks and Kate Banford.

Germantown Second Saturday Festival @ Historic Germantown

A family-friendly street festival featuring food, historic re-enactors and a performance by Universal African Dance & Drum Ensemble.

Rakim & Ghostface Killah @ Electric Factory

Known for their work with Eric B. and Wu-Tang Clan, respectively, these veteran rappers are responsible for several hip-hop classics. The 2006 record Fishscale record by Ghostface remains a favorite.

Midnight Vigil: A Delirious Encounter with Divine Inspiration @ The Barnes Foundation

No Face Performance Group presents a performance installation called “Abbot Adam: Matins/Lauds.” The Abbot Adam series “uses the structure of medieval monasticism — specifically the rigorous practice of hourly prayer — to examine the concepts of commitment, community, and desire.” On Friday, the program will be live-streamed; on Saturday you can see it performed in person.

Arc Iris @ Boot & Saddle

Led by Jocie Adams (formerly of The Low Anthem), this indie trio from Rhode Island has a spooky/arty side. For this tour, they’re “reimagining” Joni Mitchell’s classic album, Blue. But if you haven’t seen the video for “Moon Saloon,” an Arc Iris original, you really must:

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story @ Kimmel Center

Upbeat musical theater featuring “That’ll Be The Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Every Day” and lots more. Runs through July 9.

Reuptake @ Little Berlin

A group show built on the theme of “interference” featuring Johann Diedrick, Jason Hsu, Daniel Newman, Marcelline Mandeng of Cameroon, Roopa Vasudevan of Shanghai and more. Here’s a disclaimer you don’t see every day: “Little Berlin will be a cellular dead zone during the hours of the exhibition blocking all cell and data usage by utilizing a short throw cellular blocker for educational purposes and to encourage visitors to the gallery to engage with the works and each other.” Interference! Runs through July 29.

The Zodiac Killer @ PhilaMOCA

This is the Philly premiere of a rarely seen 1971 horror movie directed by Tom Hanson, “who had previously owned a chain of Pizza Man restaurants.” Hanson created the film in an attempt to lure the real Zodiac Killer out of hiding. Amazing. Presented by The American Genre Film Archive and Something Weird Video. Watch the trailer.

Warped Tour @ BB&T Pavilion

The Warped lineup is, as always, an impressive if not exactly star-studded lineup of punk and punk-adjacent acts spanning several generations. Don’t miss Baltimore band War on Women.

Caravan Palace @ TLA

This French electronic/jazz/dance/swing septet belongs in some interstellar night club at the end of the universe, setting the scene for stylish intrigue and sweaty dance numbers. All those upbeat horns, the endless grooves, the voluptuous vocals — why all pop can’t be this classy and zany?

SUNDAY, JULY 9

Better Than Ezra @ TLA

They’re best known for scoring a giant hit with “Good” in 1995, but these Louisiana dudes never stopped putting out high-energy, heartfelt rock music. Raise a glass to the journeyman bands who stick with it. Plus, “Good” is still a great song.

James Taylor/Bonnie Raitt @ Wells Fargo Center

A night of thoughtful music by living legends. He does “Fire and Rain,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and “How Sweet It Is (to Be Loved by You).” She does “Something to Talk About,” “I Can’t Make You Love Me” and “Nick of Time.”

Dia Frampton @ World Café Live

Let’s see, where do I know her from? Well, she sang lead in a band with her sister called Meg & Dia. She was a runner-up on The Voice in 2011. She was on a South Korean talent show called SuperStar K7, apparently. … Wait, I know: Dia Frampton wrote that amazing essay I read last year called “I’d Get to the Top of the Mountain if It Would Just Stop Fucking Growing: I was a washed up, bitter ex-musician who used to have a future.” Read it while you listen to this:

Dispatch/Guster @ The Mann

Escapist rock ‘n’ roll from the Y-100 generation.

Liliana Velásquez @ Big Blue Marble Bookstore

The author of Dreams and Nightmares/Sueños y Pesadillas (and co-author/translator Mark Lyons) discusses her memoir about fleeing Guatemala for the U.S. at age 14.

Full Moon Ride @ Philadelphia Art Museum

All bicyclists are welcome to join this night ride and prove they’re not werewolves.

Mother Mother @ Fillmore Philly

What is this, a shampoo commercial? Are these people in the Guilty Remnant? Are they aliens? Nah, just spooky, well-groomed Canadians who make jubilant, radio-ready rock and music videos that look like Trapper Keepers circa 1989.