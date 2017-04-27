M. Night Shyamalan Announces a Combo Sequel for His Next Project

The Chester County director’s new film will feature “colliding” characters from last year’s “Split” and 2000’s “Unbreakable.”

Director and Episcopal Academy alum M. Night Shyamalan took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that his next movie, which will naturally be set in the Philly area, is a sequel to last year’s well-received psychological thriller Split and his criminally underrated 2000 pseudo-superhero flick, Unbreakable.

Shyamalan clearly has been spending too much time speaking to fans from Philly:

It’s taken 17 years but I can finally answer the #1 question I get, “Are you making a f#&@ing sequel to Unbreakable or what?” — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

My new film is the sequel to #Unbreakable AND #Split. It was always my dream to have both films collide in this third film. — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

The sequel, which Shyamalan says will be titled Glass, already has a release date of January 19, 2019.

Nearly two decades after Unbreakable was released, Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson are slated to reprise their respective roles of David Dunn (who cameos in Split) and Elijah Price. James McAvoy and all of his multiple personalities from Split will be back too.

It’s unclear whether there’s a part for Shyamalan’s Sixers game buddy, Bryan Cranston, in Glass.

