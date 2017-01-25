5 Chinese New Year Celebrations in Philly

Here’s where to usher in the Year of the Rooster this weekend.

Lunar New Year Celebration @ International House Philadelphia | Friday, January 27

The open-to-the-public celebration at I-House starts off with samples of Chinese cuisine in the Galleria, followed by a show in the Ibrahim Theater featuring traditional Chinese music, dance and martial arts performances. It’s $15, or $10 if you’re a member or alum.

Midnight Lion Dance Performance @ Chinatown | Friday, January 27

On Chinese New Year’s Eve, head to Chinatown to watch the Philadelphia Suns perform lion dances and parade through the streets. It kicks off at 10th and Race.

Lunar New Year @ Independence Seaport Museum | Saturday, January 28

This daytime event is geared towards the kids, with hands-on activities like crafting Chinese lanterns and dragon puppets, plus martial arts demonstrations and food samples from JNA Institute of Culinary Arts. The celebration is included with museum admission ($16 for adults, $12 for kids).

Philadelphia Suns Lion Dance Parade | Sunday, January 29

The Philadelphia Suns are back with another lion dance presentation, this one during the day and starting at 10th and Spring streets. Heads up: There will be a lot of firecrackers.

Chinese New Year Celebration @ Reading Terminal Market | Saturday, February 4

Just when you thought the Chinese New Year festivities were over, in comes Reading Terminal with an event on February 4th, in partnership with the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation. The Philadelphia Suns will do another lion dance, this time through the market, and calligraphy, tea and tai chi demonstrations are planned. There will also be dumpling and spring roll demos in the afternoon.

Follow @RachelVigoda on twitter.