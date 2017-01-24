Music: 5 Shows to See in Philly This Week

DJ Jazzy Jeff at the Fillmore, Adam Ant at the Keswick and more concerts you won’t want to miss.

DJ Jazzy Jeff at Boiler Room x Budweiser’s What’s Brewing @ Foundry at the Fillmore | Tuesday, January 24

The What’s Brewing series highlights the underground music scene in different cities “by introducing them to up and coming talent via more well-known local talent.” For the Philly stop, the well-known local talent is DJ Jazzy Jeff, who’ll be joined by hip-hop artists and DJs Kur, Joie Kathos, Cosmo Baker and Matthew Law. The show is free but you have to RSVP. (NSFW language in the video below.)

Adam Ant @ Keswick Theatre | Thursday, January 26

’8os chart topper Adam Ant kicked off a U.S. tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of Kings of the Wild Frontier in D.C. on Monday. Most of the shows are sold out, including the Philly concert, so you’ll have to go the resale route.

Nicholas Photinos and Florent Ghys @ World Cafe Live | Friday, January 27

The LiveConnections series teams up bassist and composer Florent Ghys with cellist Nicholas Photinos, a founding member of the Grammy-winning Eighth Blackbird ensemble, for a one-night-only concert. They’ll be playing music from Photinos’ new solo album, Petits Artéfacts, which Ghys wrote the title track for.

G. Love and Special Sauce @ Electric Factory | Saturday, January 28

G. Love and Special Sauce play a hometown show at the Electric Factory more than 20 years after their self-titled debut album was released.

The Last Waltz 40th Anniversary Tour @ Kimmel Center | Sunday, January 29

This concert tour marks the 40th anniversary of The Band’s last show, which was captured in Martin Scorsese’s documentary of the same name. Warren Haynes from Allman Brothers Band and Gov’t Mule leads a long lineup of musicians including Michael McDonald, Jamey Johnson and John Medeski.

