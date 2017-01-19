A New Exhibit at the Mutter Has Crocheted Skeletons and Beaded Kidneys

There’s also a cool exhibit of microscope photos opening at the Wistar Institute this week.

Patron, a work in progress by Caitlin McCormack.

Tracing the Remains @ The Mutter Museum
We’re talking about an exhibit at the Mutter, so if you’ve already guessed this one is going to be about body parts, possibly in various forms of decay, you’re spot on! In the mixed-media show Tracing the Remains, artists Sabrina Small and Caitlin McCormack draw inspiration from the medical oddity museum’s collections. Small uses intricate beadwork and embroidery to create bodies fighting chronic illness; McCormack’s skeletal remains are made of crocheted cotton and glue. The exhibit is up through July 16th and you can also take a look at some of the art available for sale in the Mutter Museum’s online store. Fifteen percent of the sales from Tracing the Remains go to the Mazzoni Center.  

First place in the 2016 Photomicrography Competition went to Dr. Oscar Ruiz for his four-day-old zebrafish embryo photo.

Nikon’s Small World: Photomicrography Competition @ The Wistar Institute
Check out the winning entries in the Small World competition for photos taken through microscopes, which look a lot more like colorful monsters than they do cells and molecules. The first place spot went to Oscar Ruiz’s image of a four-day-old zebrafish embryo face, which he uses to study genetic mutations at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. This is the only stop in Pennsylvania for the touring exhibit, which opens Friday night with a free reception. RSVP here. After the opening, the photos will be on display January 23rd to March 3rd.

Dr. Igor Siwanowicz out of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in Ashburn, Virginia, placed fifth in the Photomicrography Competition for his front foot of a male diving beetle.

