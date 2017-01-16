FringeArts Is Throwing a 12-Hour Dance Party

FringeArts, producer of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival and year-round performances, is trying out a new way to raise money for the arts in Philly. The first FringeA-Thon, a 12-hour dance marathon, is slated for May 20th and registration is open through the fundraising site Crowdrise.

The outdoor dance party will run from noon to midnight at the Blue Cross RiverRink at Penn’s Landing. The first step (up) is to register as a “volunteer dancer” and kick off the fundraising with a $25 donation. Once you’re signed up, you raise more cash by asking people to sponsor you for each hour of dancing. You can go it alone or convince a group of friends or co-workers to make a team. Expect a dance battle or two.

“We’ll have amazing dancers, live acts, DJs, spontaneous events to surprise and dazzle,” said FringeArts’ president and producing director Nick Stuccio in a release. “But what makes me most excited is the idea of bridging the gap between professional dance practitioners and people that just love to dance.”

Leading up to the event, FringeArts will be hosting happy hours where you can meet fellow volunteers and learn the steps to a choreographed group dance, to be performed at the end of each hour of FringeA-Thon (that alone sounds worth going for). The FringeArts site also has fundraising toolkits with tips for getting people to sponsor you. The money raised goes to FringeArts.

