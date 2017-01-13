20 Things to Do in Philly This Weekend

See how much art, comedy, music, theater, zombies, pancakes and sand sculptures you can pack into three days.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

Cirque Eloize: Saloon @ Merriam Theater

Cirque Eloize, a contemporary circus troupe out of Montreal, brings its Wild West-themed acrobatic comedy to the Merriam Theater. There’s a performance on Saturday, too.

MLK Weekend Celebration @ African American Museum in Philadelphia

The AAMP is hosting a weekend of family-friendly activities in honor of Dr. King, including a screening of Ava DuVernay’s 13th on Friday, a discussion and performance of playwright August Wilson’s works on Sunday, and interactive exhibits, performances and workshops through Monday. The Friday film screening is free and admission on Saturday, Sunday and Monday is just $2.

Zombie Skate @ Dilworth Park

Why stay home watching scary movies on Friday the 13th when you can be out ice skating with zombies from Eastern State Penitentiary’s Terror Behind the Walls?

Hidden History Exposed @ William Way LGBT Community Center

Jason Giordano and Tracy Buchholz traveled through Pennsylvania and New Jersey taking photos of abandoned resorts, schools and factories. The results will be on display through February 24; the opening reception is Friday evening.

The Paris Festival: Week One @ Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center

Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads the Philadelphia Orchestra in a three-week celebration of Parisian composers, including selections from Joseph Canteloube’s Songs of the Auvergne and vocals from mezzo-soprano Susan Graham.

Black Angels and Secrets @ Penn Museum

The Daedalus Quartet will be performing three works underneath the 90-foot dome of the Penn Museum’s Chinese Rotunda, including George Crumb’s Black Angels: Thirteen Images of the Dark Land for Electric String Quartet and the site-specific Tonight We Tell the Secrets of the World, which was commissioned by the museum.

Michael Yo @ Punch Line Philly

Comedian and correspondent Michael Yo, who covers celeb gossip for The Insider and was a recurring panelist on Chelsea Lately, is doing two nights of shows at Punch Line, starting Friday.

Philly Home Show @ Pennsylvania Convention Center

Get pro tips from DIY Network’s Matt Muenster, check out rooms designed to cater to all five senses, learn about the latest in eco-friendly fixtures and furniture, or join a “make-it, take-it” workshop at the Philly Home Show, which runs January 13th-16th and 20th-22th. Designer Vern Yip from TLC and HGTV will be there next weekend.

Big Philly Beerfest @ Pennsylvania Convention Center

On your way out of the Philly Home Show, swing by the third annual Big Philly Beerfest to sample suds from more than 125 breweries. It’s also on for Saturday.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

Howl at the Moon @ Valley Forge Casino Resort

Howl at the Moon is bringing its dueling pianos concept to King of Prussia, where it will pop up at The Vault nightclub in Valley Forge Casino Resort every Saturday, starting this weekend. The performers will be playing rock and pop hits and the audience gets to make requests, so go see if you can stump them.

A Snowy Bowie Skate @ Blue Cross RiverRink

Ice skate to a “Bowie-themed soundtrack,” watch Labyrinth in The Lodge, bring the kids for face painting and games, and sip Starman-inspired cocktails at the RiverRink’s Philly Loves Bowie Week event.

Party On, Humans! @ Maas Building

A group of civic-minded Philly folks are hosting a party to raise money for the Southern Poverty Law Center, with food and drink for sale, music, and a silent auction with items from Amrita Yoga, Brooklyn Brew Shop, Urban Jungle, Meister’s Barbershop, La Colombe, Weckerly’s Ice Cream, and lots more.

Martha “Bill Graham” Cracker Cabaret @ National Museum of American Jewish History

Philly’s favorite drag queen, Martha Graham Cracker, and her band play two shows at the NMAJH tied to the museum’s special exhibit, Bill Graham and the Rock & Roll Revolution.

One Man Apocalypse Now @ St. Mary’s Church

Chris Davis performs all of Apocalypse Now, by himself and in 60 minutes, with “movement, sound, dance, comedy, drama, lunacy, philosophy, and more.” It’s directed by Mary Tuomanen and taking place at the Bearded Ladies’ studio, in St. Mary’s Church on Penn’s campus.

Pancakes and Booze Art Show @ Underground Arts

Live music, artwork from 75 up-and-coming artists, alcohol, and all-you-can-eat pancakes — what more could you want?

Beach Bash @ Tropicana Atlantic City

Pretend it’s summer at Tropicana’s indoor Beach Bash, starting Saturday and running through February 28th, with live Latin and reggae music in The Quarter on Saturday nights, sand sculptures, selfie-ready oversized beach chairs, tropical cocktails, and two free concerts, on January 21st and February 4th.

Philly Loves Bowie Week @ World Cafe Live Philly

The Philly Loves Bowie Week grand finale concert downstairs at World Cafe Live, A Night of Stardust, is sold out, but upstairs the venue will be showing Bowie film and concert footage and pouring Round Guys Brewing’s Bowie-inspired Loving the Alien.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15

Radio 104.5 Winter Jam @ Xfinity Live

Radio 104.5 isn’t letting a little thing like winter stop it from hosting outdoor concerts. Grouplove, Phantogram, Capital Cities, Judah and the Lion, and locals Andorra play the main stage.

Unbounded Histories @ The Barnes

Andrea Hornick’s site-specific “sound intervention” is designed to be streamed as you go through the Barnes’ Collection Gallery. You can check it out through February 19th.

Michael Cartellone: A Legacy of Origin @ Wentworth Gallery

Painter and Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Michael Cartellone will be at Wentworth Gallery in King of Prussia, which is showing a newly curated collection of his artwork. He’s done some cool riffs on other artists, like a “David” series that reimagines Michelangelo’s sculpture as painted by van Gogh, Picasso, Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein.

