The ghoulish zombies from Eastern State Penitentiary‘s Terror Behind the Walls are making a rare non-Halloween appearance tomorrow, in honor of Friday the 13th. They’ll be taking over the Rothman Ice Rink in Dilworth Park in front of City Hall for Zombie Skate and the living are invited to join in.

In addition to prime photo opportunities and a prize wheel for Terror Behind the Walls swag, you can warm up in the Rothman Cabin and buy some zombie-themed food. I couldn’t think of what zombie-themed food might be, besides brains, so I took a look at this Food Network collection of Zombie-Approved Recipes. Those broken finger cookies are not messing around. Gross.

The Friday the 13th Zombie Skate is from 7-11 p.m. Rink admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids, and skate rental is $10. If you come dressed up as a zombie, you’ll not only scare people on your way to the rink, you’ll also be entered for a chance to win a pack of skating tickets and free skate rentals.

Follow @RachelVigoda on twitter.