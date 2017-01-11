Music: 6 Shows to See in Philly This Week

Run the Jewels @ Electric Factory | Wednesday, January 11

El-P and Killer Mike gave us a surprise Christmas present in the form of a third album, Run the Jewels 3. Their Philly show sold out, of course, so you’ll have to find a friend with an extra ticket, or you can sign up at Ticketmaster to get notified if any last-minute tickets become available.

Alash @ The Rotunda | Wednesday, January 11

I can’t quite wrap my head around what this is, but I’m digging the sound. The Alash ensemble does Tuvan throat singing, which is where you sing multiple pitches at the same time. They also play traditional instruments from the Tuva region in Siberia, but infuse their songs with some Western inspiration.

Black Angels and Secrets @ Penn Museum | Friday, January 13

The Daedalus Quartet is embracing the eerie for Friday the 13th with this site-specific concert, complete with glass harmonicas, chanting, whispers and shadow projections, underneath the 90-foot dome of the Penn Museum’s Chinese Rotunda. They’ll open with a new work, lens flare from Alpha Centauri, move on to George Crumb’s avant-garde Black Angels: Thirteen Images of the Dark Land for Electric String Quartet, composed in 1970, and end with an interactive “whisper play,” Tonight We Tell the Secrets of the World, which was inspired by the artifacts and acoustics of the museum.

Flat Mary Road @ Boot & Saddle | Friday, January 13

West Philly indie rockers Flat Mary Road are playing a record release show at the intimate Boot & Saddle for Driving With The Numen. Singer-songwriters Cave People, aka Dave Tomaine, and Lizdelise, both Philly-based, are also in the lineup.

Sound and Vision @ The Trestle Inn | Friday, January 13

The Trestle Inn is joining Philadelphia Loves Bowie Week with DJ Elvin Tibideaux spinning David Bowie on vinyl, plus classic Bowie videos, Go Go dancing by Lola Gold and drink specials, including $4 Loving The Alien BlackStar Saison, a Bowie-inspired brew from Round Guys. Go for a $7 Young Americans Sour instead and the Trestle Inn will donate $1 to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia as part of the Support CHOP in Memory of David Bowie campaign.

A Night of Stardust @ World Cafe Live Philly | Saturday, January 14

Closing out Philly Loves Bowie Week is this David Bowie tribute concert, directed by Dan Kauffman (Glim Dropper) and Lance Davis (Grady Hoss and the Sidewinders) with local musicians Johnny Showcase, Ginger Coyle, Richard Bush and Deanna Roisin and a light show by Main Light. There will also be an auction, with proceeds going to CHOP.

