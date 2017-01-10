You Can Try Out for America’s Got Talent on Saturday

NBC’s hit reality competition America’s Got Talent is gearing up for its 12th season, which means it’s traveling to 10 cities across the country so hopeful contestants can vie for a spot on the show. Simon Cowell will be back as a judge for the second time, sitting alongside Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Mel B (Spice Girls). Nick Cannon hosts.

The Philly audition day is this Saturday, January 14th, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center (11th and Arch), and since it’s “open call” anyone who registers on the website — and meets these eligibility requirements — can try out. Sorry, candidates for public office, you’re banned. Football players, on the other hand, are quite welcome, as seen on the most recent season of the show when Eagles long snapper Jon Dorenbos made it all the way to the finals. He competed as a magician and, based on this video America’s Got Talent just released, had a pretty good time:

You don’t need to be a magician (or a long snapper) to try out. The top acts of Season 11 also included singers, dancers, comedians, jugglers, contortionists and a husband-and-wife knife-throwing team. Winners get a million bucks.

