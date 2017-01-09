The Pancakes and Booze Art Show is Back on Saturday

Tom Kirlin got the idea for the Pancakes and Booze Art Show during his college partying days in Tucson, Arizona, where the only place open after a night of drinking was IHOP. He often thought how great it would be to open a restaurant that combined the two, serving up both pancakes and alcohol. Kirlin didn’t open that restaurant, but when he started curating art shows he kept the concept, combining up-and-coming artists, live music and DJs with drinks and, of course, free pancakes.

The traveling Pancakes and Booze show now pops up in more than 30 U.S. cities. The Philly edition is Saturday, January 14th, at Underground Arts, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., with over 75 mostly local artists exhibiting their work. The event, pitched as a “reimagining of the art show concept as DIY art movement mayhem,” also includes multimedia displays, body painting and live painting.

It’s $5 to get in, and you can eat all the pancakes you want.

