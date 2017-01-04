5 Comedy Shows to See This Week

Just in case your New Year’s resolution was to laugh more in 2017.

Chip Chantry @ Helium Comedy Club | Wednesday, January 4

Chip Chantry, who won the Philly’s Phunniest contest at Helium a few years ago and has opened for Louis C.K., Dave Chappelle and Bob Saget, hosts Good Evening with Chip Chantry, a funny take on late night talk shows, but at the more reasonable hour of 8 p.m. Guests include Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher from the Found Footage Festival, Mary Radzinski, Brandon Vincent Jackson, Christian Alsis and Jake Mattera.

Chris Porter @ Punch Line Philly | January 5-7

You might recognize Chris Porter from Last Comic Standing, or maybe from Comedy Central Presents. If not, brush up by watching his Ugly and Angry special on Netflix. He’s doing five shows at Punch Line.

Comedy for Gentlemen @ The Republican Club | Friday, January 6

Philly comedian Rachel Fogletto hosts Comedy for Gentlemen at a gentlemen’s club, with performances from Brendan Krick, Erin Dohony, Alejandro Morales, Mike Logan and Setoiyo, followed by Go Go dancing.

The Nose @ Latvian Society of Philadelphia | January 7-8

This cabaret from EgoPo Classic Theater is a “fast-paced, absurd, slapstick comedy with music,” adapted and directed by Dane Eissler from Nikolai Gogol’s satirical short story. Friday’s opening night party for subscribers and donors is sold out, but there are still tickets for the Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon performances.

McQueen Adams @ Good Good Comedy Theatre | Saturday, January 7

McQueen Adams blends impressions, improv and music, creating what he calls a “hi-tech audiovisual universe.” The Incredible Shrinking Matt & Jacquie will open.

Follow @RachelVigoda on twitter.