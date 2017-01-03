Music: 6 Shows to See in Philly This Week

Jim Jones and Steve Conte @ Boot & Saddle | Wednesday, January 4

The lead of UK garage rock band Jim Jones Revue and American songwriter/guitarist Steve Conte, who did a stint with the New York Dolls in the 2000s, play Boot & Saddle.

All Mozart @ Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center | January 5-7

Mozart specialist Jane Glover leads the Philadelphia Orchestra in three works by the famed composer, including his very first symphony and his last, plus the Bassoon Concerto, with Daniel Matsukawa playing the title instrument.

Rising Appalachia @ World Café Live at the Queen | Thursday, January 5

Sisters Leah and Chloe and their band play folk music infused with influences from around the world. They’ll be at the World Café Live in Wilmington, Delaware.

MAE @ Trocadero Theatre | Thursday, January 5

MAE, short for “Multisensory Aesthetic Experience,” bring a pleasing mellowness to their alt-rock sound.

George Porter Jr. Trio @ Ardmore Music Hall | Friday, January 6

George Porter Jr. of pioneering funk group The Meters plays Ardmore Music Hall, with Michael Lemmler on keyboard and Terrence Houston on drums and vocals.

Ray Rocket @ MilkBoy | Friday, January 6

The Teenage Bottlerocket frontman released a solo album, Do You Wanna Go To Tijuana?, last spring, with acoustic guitars and poppy melodic-but-scratchy vocals. Fellow punk rocker Garrett Dale of Red City Radio opens, also playing solo.

Follow @RachelVigoda on twitter.