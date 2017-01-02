Details on Hair O’ The Dog 2017

You only have one week to recover from New Year’s celebrations because the first major party of 2017 is coming up quick. The 23rd annual Hair O’ The Dog is this Saturday, January 7th, at a new location: the Fillmore Philadelphia. The gala will take over the entire Fishtown venue, with the more intimate Foundry, upstairs at the Fillmore, set aside for VIP ticket holders.

Lil Jon, doing a DJ set, is Hair O’ The Dog headliner and subject of my new favorite artist bio, courtesy of the party’s website: “For the last decade, the words ‘Yeah,’ ‘Ok,’ and ‘What’ have been synonymous with Grammy award winning artist Lil Jon.”

The lineup in the main Music Hall also includes DJ/producer Dillon Francis, who’s a big deal if you’re into EDM, plus Vassy and locals Clef & Canberra. Bex and Mike Adam of 96.5 AMP Radio are the night’s hosts.

There are several ticket packages to choose from, starting with the “Party Pooch” for $90, which includes entry at 11 p.m., Lil Jon’s performance, and a two-hour open bar. Add another hour and Dillon Francis with the “Bad 2 The Bone” ticket for $105. The $200 “Very Important Pooch” pass with reserved seating is sold out, but you can get everything except the seating for $175, including 8 p.m. admission, all performances throughout the venue, food from Wolfgang Puck Catering, and a five-hour open bar. There are also bottle service options.

Some of the proceeds go to Bianca’s Kids, a nonprofit that grants wishes for kids who are in the foster care system or who are sick or otherwise in need.

This is definitely a see-and-be-seen event and people go all out with their attire. Check out HughE Dillon’s photos from last year’s party here.

