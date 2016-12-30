15 Things to Do in Philly This Weekend

It’s New Years! See you on Two Street.

So long, 2016. We already told you where to bring the kids on New Year’s Eve, the best parties to go to, the concerts you won’t want to miss, and details on the two fireworks shows. But if that’s not enough to tide you over until 2017, here are 15 more things to do in Philly this weekend.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30

Kwanzaa / Nia-Purpose @ The African American Museum in Philadelphia

This Macy’s Family Fun Day at the AAMP celebrates the 50th anniversary of Kwanzaa, with arts and crafts, face painting, games and a candle lighting ceremony, plus dancing with Camara Arts West African Dance and a Drumming Like A Lady performance and community jam session. While you’re there, support local artists at the museum’s pop-up Kwanzaa marketplace.

Art After 5: Just Breathe @ Philadelphia Museum of Art

Instead of its usual Friday evening concert, the Art Museum invites you to join a yoga session or check out a Philadelphia Shambhala Center workshop in the galleries and listen to soothing sitar music in the Great Hall.

Comedy Countdown with Jimmy Shubert and Friends @ Punch Line Philly

Jimmy Shubert from Comedy Central and King of Queens headlines a night of standup, with Brad Trackman and Michelle Biloon also performing. There are shows on Saturday, too.

Dag Nasty @ TLA

Hardcore punk band Dag Nasty officially disbanded almost 30 years ago, but they still meet up for the occasional reunion album and tour. Catch them while you can.

Gramatik @ Fillmore Philadelphia

DJ/producer Gramatik plays a New Year’s Eve eve show at the Fillmore, with Louis Futon, Joker and Geotheory.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31

Parties on Ice @ BlueCross River Rink Winterfest

Winterfest is hosting two parties with music, entertainment, food, drinks, and optional ice skating, timed to the 6 p.m. and the midnight fireworks on the waterfront.

Silent Philly @ 2300 Arena

Shhh. Three DJs will play three different kinds of music, which you can only hear through a pair of headphones. Flip a switch to change who you’re listening to and change the color on your headphones, creating a disco effect.

New Year’s Eve Ghost Tour @ Powel House

Join Ghost Tour of Philadelphia on a haunted candlelit tour through the historic Powel House, which dates back to Colonial times.

Grim Philly New Year’s Eve @ JJ Bootleggers

The guides of Grim Philly tours are throwing an early New Year’s Eve party, with drinks, snacks and an “All Things Grim” trivia game. It ends at 5 p.m., so you can stroll over to the waterfront and snag a good spot for the early fireworks.

Cedric the Entertainer @ Tower Theater

Let Cedric the Entertainer entertain you on New Year’s Eve. You know him from a ton of movies and TV shows; his latest is Why Him? with Bryan Cranston and James Franco.

Dan Soder @ Helium Comedy Club

Comedian Dan Soder from Comedy Central, Showtime’s Billions and The Bonfire podcast with Big Jay Oakerson brings his standup to Helium for back-to-back New Year’s Eve shows. The second performance includes a Champagne toast at midnight.

New Year’s Eve Under the Stars @ Frankford Hall

Vacationer, Cruisr, and Suburban Living play a NYE concert at Frankford Hall, leading up to a Mad Beatz drumline at midnight.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 1

New Year’s Day Celebration @ Kimmel Center

Watch the Mummers go by from inside the Kimmel Center during this free New Year’s Day celebration with live music, performances by the Broadway Dreams Foundation, activities for the kids, a hot chocolate lounge and more.

Mummers Parade @ Broad Street

Philly’s hardest-to-describe tradition kicks off at 9 a.m., but you’ll want to show up early if you’re hoping to score a prime spot along the parade route to watch the Comics, Wench Brigades, Fancies and String Bands strut their stuff. The after-party is, as always, on 2nd Street (keep reading).

2nd Street Strut @ 2nd Street from Washington Avenue to Porter Street

Following the Mummers Parade, Mummers and friends head to “Two Street” to keep the New Year’s Day festivities going, with vendors, food trucks, and lots of drinking. The party continues until 10 p.m.

