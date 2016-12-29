How to Watch the New Year’s Eve Fireworks in Philly

You have two chances to catch the fireworks display over the Delaware River.

It’s not New Year’s Eve without a fireworks display, whether you’re watching on TV or bundled up at Penn’s Landing. You have two chances to catch the fireworks in Philly, with the SugarHouse Casino New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront taking place first at 6 p.m., for the families and early birds, and then again at midnight.

The fireworks will be timed to music that you can hear if you’re on the waterfront. If you’re not, tune in to KYW NewsRadio to listen to the official soundtrack, synchronized to the bursts of light. NBC10 will broadcast the fireworks live.

Coinciding with the displays are two New Year’s Eve Parties on Ice at the Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, with food, drinks, music, ice skating, and awesome views of the fireworks.

Visit Philadelphia has a map of other spots with great views on both sides of the river. The midnight show will also be streaming on screens at the Lit Brothers Building, at 8th and Market, and at the Kimmel Center.

