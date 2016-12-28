14 New Year’s Eve Parties in Philly

Toast to the end of 2016 and dance your way into the new year.

Glitter City Gala @ Hyatt at the Bellevue

Times Square can have its giant ball: We’ve got a lit Liberty Bell ready to drop at midnight at the Hyatt. The Glitter City Gala includes live music, DJs, dancing, multiple floors, food, an open bar and professional photographers capturing it all. Warning: I’m told that the “bell drop” coincides with tens of thousands of pieces of confetti, so you’ll likely be picking that out of your hair in the morning.

Making Time @ Union Transfer

Dave P. and crew bring the Making Time party to Union Transfer, with dance music all night long and an open bar.

NYE-A-Go Go @ The Trestle Inn

This New Year’s Eve disco dance party features DJs, Go Go from Lucy Diamonds, Connie Love and Cleopatra Jones, a “welcome” whiskey cocktail to kick off the night, and a Champagne toast at midnight.

Countdown in the Sky @ Top of the Tower

Head up to SkyGarten, on the 51st floor of 1717 Arch, for panoramic views of the city, including the fireworks over the Delaware River. Your ticket includes binoculars for a better view, appetizers, dessert and a Champagne toast. SkyGarten is also hosting a Kiddie Countdown earlier in the evening to coincide with the 6 p.m. fireworks.

Ultimate Countdown @ Yakitori Boy

You could stick with general admission at Yakitori Boy’s New Year’s Eve party, but I think you’ll regret not springing for the open bar karaoke room package.



Eyes Wide Shut Masquerade @ U-Bahn

Opt for a little mystery at U-Bahn’s black tie masquerade party, with open bar, hors d’oeuvres, a DJ and live music.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Dinner Cruise @ Spirit of Philadelphia

Get an up-close view of the fireworks from out on the water aboard the Spirit of Philadelphia. The party includes an open bar, a dinner buffet and a DJ providing the dance beats.

A Midwinter Night’s Dream @ Stratus

DJs Royale and Matthew Law will be spinning at Stratus Rooftop Lounge’s NYE jam, which includes an open bar.

New Queer’s Eve @ Foundry at the Fillmore

The club upstairs at the Fillmore is hosting New Queer’s Eve, with plenty of music, dancing and drinks, plus a free Champagne toast.

Vicetone and Manufactured Superstars @ The Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons

Vicetone headlines the Piazza’s New Year’s Eve party, which will be inside a tent — but you’ll probably stay warm anyway from all that dancing.



Burlesque and Blues @ The Twisted Tail

Mikey Junior Band will provide the music at Twisted Tail’s New Year’s Eve bash, with risqué burlesque performances throughout the night. Go straight to the party, or opt for the four-course prix fixe dinner, which includes admission to the show and a Champagne toast.

New Year’s Eve @ Revolutions at Penn Treaty

Drink, dance and bowl at Fishtown’s newest entertainment venue. There will be an open bar, a buffet and live music from locals The Fitch Brothers.

New Year’s Funkin’ Eve @ FringeArts

When you need a break from dancing to the funky sounds of Red 40 & The Last Groovement, you can cozy up by one of the fire pits in FringeArts’ beer garden.

NYE Live! @ Xfinity Live

Why pick one bar when you can have five? Xfinity Live’s NYE celebration includes food, drinks and live music.

