10 Concerts to See on New Year’s Eve

Close out 2016 at one of these shows in Philadelphia.

West Philadelphia Orchestra and Johnny Showcase NYE Blowout @ Underground Arts

Johnny Showcase and the Mystic Ticket team up with West Philadelphia Orchestra at Underground Arts, where the party will be going strong well past midnight. Minka and Muscle Tough support at what’s sure to be a killer show.

Darla and Phil Nicolo’s Eve of Deconstruction @ World Café Live

Ring in 2017 with the “basement blender funk” of Darla, plus Grammy-winning producer Phil Nicolo breaking down rock’s greatest hits from the likes of Jimi Hendrix, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and more.

Kurt Vile @ Fillmore Philadelphia

Woods and Nathan Bowles support Philly’s own Kurt Vile at the Fillmore. This one sold out quickly, so you’ll have to find a friend with a ticket to spare.

J.S. Bach: Christmas Oratorio @ Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral

Before the midnight revelries, mellow out with a classical concert from Choral Arts Philadelphia and the Bach Festival of Philadelphia, featuring six Bach cantatas that tell the Christmas story. Tenor James Reese sings the part of the Evangelist.

Dark Star Orchestra @ Electric Factory

Keep truckin’ on into the New Year with this long-running Grateful Dead tribute band.

The Wall Live Extravaganza: A Floydian Spectacle @ Keswick Theatre

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd with a rock musical of sorts: The musicians will act out the album, weaving in pieces from concerts and The Wall movie.

Start Making Sense @ Ardmore Music Hall

This Talking Heads tribute band will be joined by the David Bowie tribute Band From Mars at Ardmore Music Hall’s NYE show.

Sublime With Rome @ Valley Forge Casino Resort

Today I learned that Sublime can’t call themselves Sublime, because they couldn’t get permission from original member Bradley Nowell’s estate. Thanks, Wikipedia! But ska fans still get to see them live on New Year’s Eve, as Sublime with Rome — guitarist Rome Ramierz.

Cabinet @ TLA

Make a resolution to listen to more bluegrass in 2017, starting off with this seven-piece band at TLA. Blind Owl Band and Mountain Ride are also on the bill.

TJ Kong and The Atomic Bomb @ Boot & Saddle

Philly rockers TJ Kong and the Atomic Bomb bring their bluesy roadhouse sound to the intimate Boot & Saddle for a NYE show. Mercury Radio Theater and Levee Drivers open.

Follow @RachelVigoda on twitter.