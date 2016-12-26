Kids’ New Year’s Eve Countdown @ Franklin Square

This is your last chance to check out the Franklin Square Holiday Festival and the Electrical Spectacle light show. The free, kid-friendly New Year’s Eve party kicks off at 3 p.m., leading up to the “Square Drop” at 6 p.m. — a giant square of lights lowered from SquareBurger’s roof, à la the Times Square ball. You’ll be able to see the early SugarHouse New Year’s Eve Fireworks over the Delaware River, and then the dance party starts inside the Franklin Square pavilion. The Winter Beer Garden will be open for the grown-ups.

Countdown2Noon @ Please Touch Museum

The Please Touch Museum is throwing its annual New Year’s Eve daytime bash, ushering in 2017 with a celebration starting at 9 a.m., with festive ball drops at noon and 1 p.m. Come for the live music and “theatrical countdown performance.” Tickets are $20 now; they’ll go up to $25 if you don’t buy in advance.

New Year’s Eve Splash @ Adventure Aquarium

Party with the fishes (and sharks and hippos) at the aquarium, which will stay open through the 6 p.m. waterfront fireworks, so you can hang out with the animals, join a dance party with mascot Gill and then catch the display over the river. The festivities are included with museum admission: $26.95 for adults and $19.95 for kids.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks @ Sesame Place

Count down with the Count, plus Cookie Monster, Elmo and Abby Cadabby, at Sesame Place. The fireworks will start right after the 6 p.m. Neighborhood Street Party Christmas Parade. Christmas tickets are $27 and good for any two visits through January 1st, 2017.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks @ Independence Seaport Museum

Tour the museum and then get ready to ring in the New Year with noisemakers, party hats and a sparkling cider toast timed to the 6 p.m. fireworks on the waterfront. The party starts at 5 p.m. and it’s included with museum admission ($16 for adults, $12 for kids).

Betsy’s Birthday Bash @ Betsy Ross House

Poor Betsy, she had to share her birthday with New Year’s Eve. Celebrate her 265th during the day with historic chocolate-making demos and free cupcakes from City Tavern. The festivities are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Museum admission is $7 for adults and $6 for kids.

