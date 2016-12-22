Take a Tour of Christmas Highlights in Center City

From Miracle on South 13th Street in South Philadelphia out to Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, the Philly area has way more awesome Christmas decorations and towering, lit-up trees than you can possibly get to in one day. But at least you can check all the Center City holiday spots off your list within a few hours. If you want to let someone else play tour guide, whether you have family coming to town or just need a dose of Christmas cheer, Philly Tour Hub and Philadelphia Urban Adventures are offering a Center City Holiday Tour.

The three-hour walking tour starts off at Dilworth Park, where the holiday pop-up market Christmas Village is set up this year (if you can walk through without stopping for strudel from Helmut’s booth, you have more willpower than me). After watching the ice skaters next to the City Hall tree, you’ll head to Reading Terminal Market to see the Holiday Railroad model train set, and then on to Macy’s for the Christmas Light Show, with its soundtrack from the Wanamaker Organ. The tour also includes a stroll through Rittenhouse and up towards the Parkway, with stops at the Comcast Center for the Holiday Spectacular on the giant LED wall and other holiday sights, and then back to Christmas Village.

There’s a 1 p.m. tour, but to really see all the Christmas lights twinkling, go for the 5 p.m. option. The tours run daily through December 31st and tickets are here.

