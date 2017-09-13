The Philadelphia 76ers, The 100 Black Men, the Urban League, and Blueprint Global Group presented The Made Man Honoree Reception and Suit Drive at the Comcast Center on Friday, September 8th. Nearly 300 people gathered to honor outstanding achievements of 50 African-American men who are giving back to the Philadelphia community.
The organization has collected more than 13,000 suits in 11 cities and offers young males a chance at employability and workforce readiness through workshops, mentoring, and training. Spotted in the crowd were Maurice “DJ Aktive” DeLoach, celebrity DJ entertainer Kevin Savage, talk-show host Quincy Harris, Hardwork Entertainment CEO Tarik Wallace, Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, and Charlie Mac.
HughE Dillon
Terri Matthews and Teresa Lundy
HughE Dillon
Martina Wilson-Farme, VP at PNC Wealth Management, and Aida Gonzalez, Wealth Management Advisor at TIAA CREF
HughE Dillon
Steve Davis and Tracy Davis, co-owners of Omega Optical
HughE Dillon
Tony Covington and Marvin R. Dickerson, Vice Chair of The 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc.
HughE Dillon
Celebrity strategist Dyana R. Williams, Quincy Harris, Fox 29; Cherri Gregg, CBS Radio; and Melony Roy, President of the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists
HughE Dillon
Nakia Campbell and Deborah Satterwhite
HughE Dillon
State Senator Vincent Hughes and Sheryl Lee Ralph
HughE Dillon
Rashaad Lambert, CEO of Sporty Marketing Group, and Brandon Dante
HughE Dillon
Bigga Dre and Kenny Gamble
HughE Dillon
Christal Watson, Zcb Burse, and Paralee Knight
HughE Dillon
Mike Jackson and Elizabeth Wellington
HughE Dillon
Antonio James, Inez Nelson, and Alex Beay
