The 23rd-Annual Hair of the Dog Gala at The Fillmore

Guests enjoyed an open bar, food by Wolfgang Puck Catering, and performances by Grammy Award–winner Lil Jon and more.

Headliner Lil Jon performs at The Fillmore.

It was a glamorous night at the Fillmore on Saturday, January 7, 2017, as the 23rd-annual Hair of the Dog took over the enormous entertainment complex. The popular gala, founded in 1995 by Dan Cronin and Rob Molinaro (who co-own Chorus Communications, a major sponsor of Hair of the Dog) as a gathering of friends to celebrate the New Year, has grown into one of the must-attend events for people of all ages in the winter social season. Guests enjoyed an open bar, food by Wolfgang Puck Catering, and performances by Grammy Award–winner Lil Jon, Mr. Hollywood DJ with guest Lrry Live, VASSY, Rozes, Clef & Canberra, and DJ Freezie. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Bianca’s Kids, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that focuses on granting wishes to foster and needy children in New Jersey and around the U.S.

