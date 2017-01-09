Headliner Lil Jon performs at The Fillmore.
It was a glamorous night at the Fillmore on Saturday, January 7, 2017, as the 23rd-annual Hair of the Dog took over the enormous entertainment complex. The popular gala, founded in 1995 by Dan Cronin and Rob Molinaro (who co-own Chorus Communications, a major sponsor of Hair of the Dog) as a gathering of friends to celebrate the New Year, has grown into one of the must-attend events for people of all ages in the winter social season. Guests enjoyed an open bar, food by Wolfgang Puck Catering, and performances by Grammy Award–winner Lil Jon, Mr. Hollywood DJ with guest Lrry Live, VASSY, Rozes, Clef & Canberra, and DJ Freezie. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Bianca’s Kids, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that focuses on granting wishes to foster and needy children in New Jersey and around the U.S.
For best results, view gallery in full-screen mode.
HughE Dillon
Gregory Harris, Fred Burton, and Darnell Russell
HughE Dillon
Buffy Harakidas, event producer for HOD and Chorus Communications, and Jen Sherlock, Jenna Communications
HughE Dillon
Matthew O'Hanlon and Stephanie O'Hanlon
HughE Dillon
Kristen Herrmann, 95.7 BEN FM; Cartney Herrmann; and Ashton Wagner, all wearing dresses from Jan's Boutique
HughE Dillon
Mr Hollywood DJ kept the Foundry room poppin at the Fillmore.
Mr Hollywood DJ kept the Foundry room poppin’ at the Fillmore.
HughE Dillon
Nicole Smith, Jennifer Johnson, and Vivian Ray, GM of Cheerleaders Gentlemen Club (sponsor of Hair of the Dog)
HughE Dillon
Ronald J. Patterson Esq. and Patty Vee
HughE Dillon
Dan Cronin, co-founder of Hair of the Dog, and Kathleen Jastrzembski
HughE Dillon
Singer-songwriter Vassy — who has the number-one song this week on US Dance Radio, “Nothing to Lose,” — performed at HOD. She recently moved to Philly, too.
HughE Dillon
Michael Cohen and Hailey Petronsky
HughE Dillon
Alex Nelson and Mike Rubino, lifestyle bloggers
HughE Dillon
Bryan Mooney and Leigh Ann Penska with Tara Benstead and Tom Long
HughE Dillon
John Geverd and Allison Papson, News12 Bronx/Brooklyn
HughE Dillon
Charlie Fusco, CEO of Synergixx, LLC; Aruna Malla; Matt Ribaudo, VP of Synergixx; and Stephanie Phelps
HughE Dillon
Headliner Lil Jon performs at The Fillmore.
HughE Dillon
Zack James, Nosh Poobalan, Bryan Clark, Kyree Terrell, and Bonh Nguyen, all of MyNewPhilly.com
HughE Dillon
Taylor Dunek, Jamie Dunek, and JP Lutz
HughE Dillon covers parties, events and more for Philadelphia magazine’s The Scene. You can follow him on Twitter at @HughE_Dillon and visit his daily online social diary PhillyChitChat.com.
Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.