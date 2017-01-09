Guests enjoyed an open bar, food by Wolfgang Puck Catering, and performances by Grammy Award–winner Lil Jon and more.

It was a glamorous night at the Fillmore on Saturday, January 7, 2017, as the 23rd-annual Hair of the Dog took over the enormous entertainment complex. The popular gala, founded in 1995 by Dan Cronin and Rob Molinaro (who co-own Chorus Communications, a major sponsor of Hair of the Dog) as a gathering of friends to celebrate the New Year, has grown into one of the must-attend events for people of all ages in the winter social season. Guests enjoyed an open bar, food by Wolfgang Puck Catering, and performances by Grammy Award–winner Lil Jon, Mr. Hollywood DJ with guest Lrry Live, VASSY, Rozes, Clef & Canberra, and DJ Freezie. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Bianca’s Kids, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that focuses on granting wishes to foster and needy children in New Jersey and around the U.S.

HughE Dillon Gregory Harris, Fred Burton, and Darnell Russell HughE Dillon Buffy Harakidas, event producer for HOD and Chorus Communications, and Jen Sherlock, Jenna Communications HughE Dillon Matthew O'Hanlon and Stephanie O'Hanlon HughE Dillon Kristen Herrmann, 95.7 BEN FM; Cartney Herrmann; and Ashton Wagner, all wearing dresses from Jan's Boutique HughE Dillon Mr Hollywood DJ kept the Foundry room poppin at the Fillmore. Mr Hollywood DJ kept the Foundry room poppin’ at the Fillmore. HughE Dillon Nicole Smith, Jennifer Johnson, and Vivian Ray, GM of Cheerleaders Gentlemen Club (sponsor of Hair of the Dog) HughE Dillon Ronald J. Patterson Esq. and Patty Vee HughE Dillon Dan Cronin, co-founder of Hair of the Dog, and Kathleen Jastrzembski HughE Dillon Singer-songwriter Vassy — who has the number-one song this week on US Dance Radio, “Nothing to Lose,” — performed at HOD. She recently moved to Philly, too. HughE Dillon Michael Cohen and Hailey Petronsky HughE Dillon Alex Nelson and Mike Rubino, lifestyle bloggers HughE Dillon Bryan Mooney and Leigh Ann Penska with Tara Benstead and Tom Long HughE Dillon John Geverd and Allison Papson, News12 Bronx/Brooklyn HughE Dillon Charlie Fusco, CEO of Synergixx, LLC; Aruna Malla; Matt Ribaudo, VP of Synergixx; and Stephanie Phelps HughE Dillon Headliner Lil Jon performs at The Fillmore. HughE Dillon Zack James, Nosh Poobalan, Bryan Clark, Kyree Terrell, and Bonh Nguyen, all of MyNewPhilly.com HughE Dillon Taylor Dunek, Jamie Dunek, and JP Lutz

