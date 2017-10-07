Connoisseur: Andrea Kyan’s Favorite Things

The owner of Rittenhouse restaurant P.S. & Co. shares her grocery list, MMA workouts, and the flower gurus behind her restaurant’s lovely blooms.

By  | 

Andrea Kyan. Photograph by Courtney Apple

Favorite things:

Photography by Courtney Apple

Gadget: “My SmartTVs. I wait for movies to be released on On Demand, follow yoga routines on YouTube, binge on Netflix, search the Web, and play Pandora and Spotify.”
Recent splurge:Rooftop plants from Wayne’s Roots Landscape, Inc., for my new home.”
Jewelry: “A set of Burmese pieces from my mom, which she left me when she passed away in 2011.”

Photography by Courtney Apple

Menu item: Waffles. “I remember the eureka moment when we perfected the recipe.”
Items I buy in bulk: Organic nuts, seeds and nut butters from Tierra Farm in New York, and organic spices such as turmeric, chipotle, red chili and lemongrass from Frontier Co-op’s e-shop.

Out and about:

Photography by Courtney Apple

Workout: “Training with my teacher and coach, Marius Enache, of Tactics MMA in Center City. Marius trains me in striking, judo and grappling, for self-defense.”
Bookstore: Rittenhouse’s Joseph Fox Bookshop. “Nothing like a new cookbook to get me inspired.”
Flower shop: Vault & Vine in East Falls. “The owner, Peicha Chang, and I met when our businesses were starting out in East Falls.”
On the weekends: “I’m at P.S. & Co. in the mornings and then on an outdoor excursion with my dog, Tuffy, or my boyfriend, Tommy.”
Restaurant: Rangoon in Chinatown. “It’s the best Burmese restaurant in the country.”

Inspiration:

On my desk: “A whiteboard that lists all of my wildest dreams, and the things I need to do to get a little closer.”
Hero: “My dad. He’s the best person I know and always believed I could do anything and be anything.”
Big idea: Pitching a TV show. “We have a running list of potential stories based on real-life guest experiences, lunatic ex-employees, and behind-the-scenes shenanigans. It will be like Portlandia meets Curb Your Enthusiasm. The worse the guest — or staff — behavior, the better the plotline!”
I never go to sleep without: “Practicing a little mindfulness meditation.”

Published as “Connoisseur: Andrea Kyan” in the October 2017 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

Read More About: , , ,

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.