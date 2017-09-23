The Modern Philly Man’s Guide to Custom Suits

The city’s menswear scene is suddenly flush with cool, convenient shops ready to outfit a new generation of guys.

One of the splashiest new shops on the scene is Washington Square West’s bespoke men’s store Damari Savile, helmed by ultra-stylish young guys: Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and his business partner, Jay Amin. The boutique specializes in millennial-friendly styles (contrast lining! Plaid wool!) and ready-to-wear pieces.

For more affordable made-to-order options, there’s Rittenhouse’s Indochino showroom, where most suits ring in around $799. Guys can book one-on-one time with a personal style specialist who’ll walk them through cuts, measurements and customizations. A month later, the client is invited back for final tweaks by the in-house tailor.

Just a couple blocks away, ToBox, which formerly specialized in men’s shoes, has recently entered the suit scene, too, with racks of spiffy jackets and pants for build-your-own styles.

The digital world has also infiltrated the suit scene, making it easier than ever to shop: At Bonobos, clients schedule an appointment online, try on styles in-store, make their purchases (while the store associates file away their preferences for future visits), and then have suits shipped to their home or office at no cost.

Meantime, quick-custom is the focus of the new Suitsupply, where pressed-for-time shoppers can answer a roster of questions online (fabric, fit, size and add-ons like waistcoats) to build their own custom suits. Orders can also be shipped to the shop for in-store tailoring.

Published as “The Modern Man’s Guide to Suiting” in the September 2017 issue of Philadelphia magazine.