Connoisseur: Lauren Priori’s Favorite Things

The designer and collector dishes on her colorful new collection, a recent trek to Peru, and her marathon addiction.

By  | 

Lauren Priori. Photograph by Courtney Apple

Favorite Things

Skin-care essential: Josie Maran’s argan oil. “I keep vials of it everywhere—at home, in my office, even in my car.”
Prized baubles: “My estate rings. They were gifted to me from my mom. I also love my rose gold rings from the 1940s.”

Items I buy in bulk: La Croix sparkling water, L’Occitane hand cream and shower oil, and Voluspa candles.
Podcasts: West Wing Weekly, This American Life, Call Your Girlfriend, My Favorite Murder and Pod Save America.
Indulgence: Macarons from Nutmeg Cake Design in Manayunk. “The mint cookies-and-cream flavor is the best I’ve ever had.”

Fitness Obsessions

Training for: A triathlon. “This fall, I’m also running my seventh marathon. It’s my fifth time running one in Philly.”
Gadget: Apple AirPods.
Workout: Running on the Schuylkill. “My favorite workouts are hard intervals from my triathlon coach, Amelia McCracken.”
Way to unwind: Yoga. “Three Queens Yoga in Queen Village is the best.”

Out and About

Gifts: Open House in Midtown Village. “It’s impossible to leave without buying a gift—often for myself.”
Mode of transportation: “My bike.
Salon: Rittenhouse’s Adrienne Dara Hair. “The way Adrienne cuts and colors makes a haircut last for months.”

Shopping wish list: “A NAME Activewear bag and Warby Parker glasses with clear or peach frames.”
Bar: The Cambridge in Grad Hospital. “I order the Greek salad with falafel and an IPA.”

On My Calendar

Morning routine: “I wake up and run before my body knows what’s happening.”
Last vacation: “A mountain-biking trip to Peru.”
Next trip: “I’m going to Baltimore to hunt for antique rings.”
Upcoming project: “A new collection featuring recycled gold, responsibly sourced gray diamonds, and post-consumer recycled colored stones.”

Published as “Connoisseur: Lauren Priori” in the September 2017 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

