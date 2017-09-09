Connoisseur: Lauren Priori’s Favorite Things

The designer and collector dishes on her colorful new collection, a recent trek to Peru, and her marathon addiction.

Favorite Things

Skin-care essential: Josie Maran’s argan oil. “I keep vials of it everywhere—at home, in my office, even in my car.”

Prized baubles: “My estate rings. They were gifted to me from my mom. I also love my rose gold rings from the 1940s.”

Items I buy in bulk: La Croix sparkling water, L’Occitane hand cream and shower oil, and Voluspa candles.

Podcasts: West Wing Weekly, This American Life, Call Your Girlfriend, My Favorite Murder and Pod Save America.

Indulgence: Macarons from Nutmeg Cake Design in Manayunk. “The mint cookies-and-cream flavor is the best I’ve ever had.”

Fitness Obsessions

Training for: A triathlon. “This fall, I’m also running my seventh marathon. It’s my fifth time running one in Philly.”

Gadget: Apple AirPods.

Workout: Running on the Schuylkill. “My favorite workouts are hard intervals from my triathlon coach, Amelia McCracken.”

Way to unwind: Yoga. “Three Queens Yoga in Queen Village is the best.”

Out and About

Gifts: Open House in Midtown Village. “It’s impossible to leave without buying a gift—often for myself.”

Mode of transportation: “My bike.”

Salon: Rittenhouse’s Adrienne Dara Hair. “The way Adrienne cuts and colors makes a haircut last for months.”

Shopping wish list: “A NAME Activewear bag and Warby Parker glasses with clear or peach frames.”

Bar: The Cambridge in Grad Hospital. “I order the Greek salad with falafel and an IPA.”

On My Calendar

Morning routine: “I wake up and run before my body knows what’s happening.”

Last vacation: “A mountain-biking trip to Peru.”

Next trip: “I’m going to Baltimore to hunt for antique rings.”

Upcoming project: “A new collection featuring recycled gold, responsibly sourced gray diamonds, and post-consumer recycled colored stones.”

