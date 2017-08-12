Connoisseur: Jay Shah’s Favorite Things

The globe-trotting hotelier’s top Philly spots, plus a peek at his jam-packed calendar, his style essentials, and the projects he’s working on next.

By  | 

Jay Shah. Photograph by Courtney Apple

Accessories: Eyebobs tortoiseshell eyeglasses and a Seaward & Stearn pocket square. “It has a vibrant crab print.”
Personalized Picks: “My Tiffany money clip engraved with ‘Happy First Father’s Day’ — a gift from my wife — and also my Cartier Roadster watch, which was customized by Blaine Halvorson of Los Angeles-based MadeWorn.”
Books: “I love to read. Right now I’m enjoying Thomas L. Friedman’s Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist’s Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations.”

Collection: Hotel pens and matchbooks.

Shopping Destination: Boyds in Rittenhouse. “They always go out of their way to make shopping efficient, accommodating my schedule and sending previews to my office. I especially enjoy staffers Joe Cromaldi and Richard Bauman.”

Market: Di Bruno Bros. in the Ardmore Farmers Market. “Chef Bobby helps my wife Susie and me all the time. The cheesemongers are unbelievable.”
Cocktail: The Perfect Square from the Library Bar at the Rittenhouse, on the rocks with a lemon twist. “I know it’s in my hotel, but Jesse Dureka, the mixologist, is one of the best in the city.”
Watch Shop: Govberg Jewelers in Rittenhouse.

Last Vacation: “My whole family went to Africa for a safari. It was a once-in-a-lifetime trip — especially since my son and daughter, who are twins, are both headed to college this fall.”
Annual Trip: “Sailing with my college friends.”
On Weekends: “I love cooking for family and friends. Recently I’ve been exploring the sous-vide technique, using it to prepare soups, fish and meat that I then pair with my favorite wines.”
Work Projects: “We’re working on an exciting project in Coral Gables, the Ritz-Carlton in Coconut Grove, and the Cadillac on Miami Beach. Closer to home, we’re doing a significant project at the St. Gregory Hotel in Washington, D.C.”

Published as “Connoisseur: Jay Shah” in the August 2017 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

