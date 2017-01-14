Day in the Life: Palette Group Founder Nate Nichols

The founder of Kensington-based Palette Group — a creative agency that’s responsible for City Fitness and Starr Restaurants’ marketing campaigns — on his favorite things

I wake up at 6:30 a.m. to work out. I get to my studio by 8:30. The first thing I do there is boil water for pour-over coffee. I only drink single-origin varieties from Central or South America. ReAnimator Coffee is the office favorite.

I’m not much of a cocktail guy; I prefer Espolón Tequila — straight, on the rocks, with two limes. One of my favorite places to gather with friends is Martha in Kensington. It’s dark and intimate, and there’s a great fireplace inside.

The Palette Group office is filled with custom furniture made by one of my best friends, Liam Dean. I’m a huge fan of local mixed-media artist Dewey Saunders (above). We’ve worked together in the past. If I had more zeros in my bank account, I’d have a lot of his art in my apartment. For now, his work is the screensaver on my computer.

Ruckus Gallery in Old City does a lot for local artists and really, really niche national artists. The gallery’s layout and floor design are stunning.

I’m inspired by Moe Elgawly, the founder and designer of The CXX, a local menswear company. He’s a creative savage.

I wear five pieces of jewelry (above right) every day: a ring on each hand — a wolf I got in Los Angeles on my right hand and a black onyx ring from Barcelona on my left — a Giles & Brother railroad spike bracelet, a Tanner Goods leather and gold bracelet, and a gun trigger necklace from Lapstone & Hammer on 11th and Chestnut. And my dope canvas satchel (above left) from Bus Stop Boutique in Queen Village literally never leaves my side.

When I turned 26, I took a solo trip to my father’s home country, Haiti. Since then, I have traveled to Paris, London, Vienna, Barcelona, and always keep some of the currency (above) when I return home. All the coins and bills are a reminder of humbling beginnings.

Published as “Day in the Life” in the January 2017 issue of Philadelphia magazine.