Joseph Forkin: The River Warden

The president of the DRWC on how a series of little victories on the waterfront led to a really big one.

Joseph Forkin started his march toward reuniting Philadelphia with its working river long before he made the leap this summer from COO to president of the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation. His journey includes victories large and small, culminating in work on the grandest prize yet: a cap — and a park! — at Penn’s Landing over I-95. “The success of the smaller projects,” says Forkin, “led to the ability to capture the larger project.” Here, the little triumphs that lead to the big one.

1. Delaware River Trail

First segment opened: 2013; work- in-progress.

Bike/hike trail to tie together DRWC’s master plan.

2. Spruce Street Harbor Park

Opened: 2014.

Hugely popular spot for hammocks and twinkling lights — low-cost, high-impact pop-up placemaking.

3. Penn’s Landing cap over I-95

Construction to begin: 2020.

Everything the DRWC has learned in one big package, and the first step toward solving the I-95 problem.

4. Blue Cross River Rink Winterfest and Summerfest

Opened: 2013 and 2015, respectively.

On wheels or on blades, it’s fun to skate by the river.

5. Cherry Street Pier

Expected opening: summer 2018.

Combine co-working, cafes and craft beer. Add pop-up markets and public space. Stir, and watch things ferment.

6. Race Street Pier

Opened: 2011.

First showed, says Forkin, “a pent-up desire to engage with the river in a relaxing way.” Private developers took notice.

Plus …

Connector Streets

Started: 2011; work-in-progress.

These projects — at Race and Spring Garden and soon at Columbia, Frankford and Tasker — use lighting and streetscape improvements to make crossing under I-95 friendlier.

Washington Avenue Pier and Pier 68

Opened: 2014, 2015.

Gone fishin’ on the Delaware? You can do that here.

