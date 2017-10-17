J-Roll Puts His South Jersey Palace Up for Sale for $799K

You can have the former Phillies shortstop’s Swedesboro home for exactly what he paid for it in 2005.

Talk about a home run.

You can own the mini-mansion Phillies ace shortstop, World Series champ and National League MVP Jimmy Rollins called home from 2005 to 2015 for exactly what he paid for it.

And for a mere $799,000, you’ll have a very nice catch on your hands.

This totally tricked-out home on a 2.58-acre lot in Swedesboro is made for entertaining on a grand scale and dressed to impress.

For starters, there’s the two-story foyer that greets you upon entry. It has marble floors, wainscoting, and lots of classic trim, yet it has an uncluttered, unfussy feel.

That same combination of classical frou-frou and ultra-modern sleekness carries over into the living/dining room and makes itself felt in the spacious main floor study.

Pass under the bridge separating the foyer from the two-story-high great room, however, and it’s all Louis XIV Lite. Yet the huge neo-Georgian fireplace mantle and two-story-high windows in this space can just as easily make a nice backdrop for a Scandinavian furniture ensemble.

The classical/modernist mashup continues in this home’s other impressive spaces, including the kitchen, with its vaulted ceiling over the breakfast area, and the master bedroom, with its molding-trimmed tray ceiling and modernist chandelier. Even the more frankly classical master bedroom’s dual vanities and soaking tub don’t seem overbearing.

One floor up, you’ll find four spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms. One floor down, you’ll find a space set up for indoor fun, with a home theater, game room, poker room and gym along with a bathroom and storage space.

And out back, you’ll find the ultimate outdoor entertaining space. A huge raised deck, a paver patio with built-in grill, and an in-ground pool with both a hot tub and a waterfall combine to create a true summer sensation.

We guess that with a net worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $40 million, J-Roll decided he didn’t need to do any more than recoup his initial investment in this place. You’ll thank him for doing you such a huge favor.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 3 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 5,292

SALE PRICE: $799,000

OTHER STUFF: With both a three-car attached garage and a three-car detached garage with car lift, you can even offer some of your guests parking in style. (Assuming, that is, you don’t have a car collection you’d like to shelter.)

120 Fox Chase Court, Swedesboro, N.J. 08053 Foyer Study Living and dining rooms Dining room Kitchen Kitchen Great room Great room Master bedroom Master bathroom Bedroom Bedroom Bedroom Bathroom Billiard room Home theater and lounge Gym Garage Rear terrace Pool and rear elevation Pool and hot tub Aerial view Aerial view Aerial view Front elevation, overhead view

120 Fox Chase Court, Swedesboro, N.J. 08085 [Nancy Kowalik | Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group]