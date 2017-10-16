Main Line Monday: Vintage Charm in Narberth for $349K

This early 20th-century home has been lovingly maintained over the years, with all of its distinctive decorative elements intact.

The owners of this classic home in the Main Line’s most neighborly community are evidently as proud of it and its history as its builder was when he built this twin and its neighbors in 1910 — they’ve held onto a photo builder Alex Chambley took of the Elm Terrace homes shortly after their completion.

This home today looks much as it did when new. The wood trim on the front porch and windows is more colorful, and, of course, the kitchen and bathroom have been updated. But you will find all of the original architectural details that make this home distinctive still in place.

The first-floor layout is unusual for a Philadelphia home. The living room, with its decorative fireplace and switchback staircase, spans the front of the floor, while the dining room and kitchen are oriented lengthwise, next to each other, behind it. Handsome Ionic columns grace the archway leading to the dining room, which is flooded with light from its large bay window.

The eat-in kitchen is a vision in white and gives access to the attractively landscaped backyard.

Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms as sunny as the dining room, each with glass-paned doors. The updated bathroom maintains its vintage look and feel thanks to new subway-tile walls and the preserved clawfoot tub.

You will enjoy the tranquility of Elm Terrace, a dead-end lane that extends off Essex Avenue on Narberth’s north side. But when you want a little less of that, it’s just a short stroll down Essex to Narberth’s compact downtown, where you’ll find dining, shopping, entertainment and quick connections to Center City via SEPTA Regional Rail.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 1,232

SALE PRICE: $349,000

OTHER STUFF: This home’s sale price was reduced by $10,000 on Sept. 29.

203 Elm Ter., Narberth, Pa. 19072 Living room Living room Stairwell in living room Dining room Dining room Kitchen Kitchen Master bedroom Master bedroom Bedroom Bedroom Bathroom Bedroom Bedroom Backyard and rear elevation Backyard Detail of window Front door Front porch Exterior front Builder's photo, 1910

205 Elm Ter., Narberth, Pa. 19072 [Deborah Dorsey | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors – Rosemont]